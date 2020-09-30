Four top 12 runners launched Washington’s cross country Lady Jays to a team win at the Mike Spoede Warrenton Invitational Friday.
Washington runners placed third, fifth, ninth and 11th, ending with a team total of 45 points to win the race.
Union placed one runner in the top 10 and finished fifth in the team standings with 118 points.
Other team scores included Holt (53), Francis Howell Central (67), St. Dominic (70), Warrenton (168) and Troy (172).
Lilian Jackson of St. Charles West finished first in 19:17.5.
Washington senior Mia Reed had the top time for the Lady Jays, placing third overall with a time of 20:03.07.
McKenna Jacquin finished fifth for the Lady Jays in 20:47.14.
Union’s Ella Coppinger placed seventh in 21:10.55.
Julia Donnelly (ninth, 21:19.42), Jessie Donnelly (11th, 21:46.86) and Lilly Nix (31st, 23:18.47) secured the race win for Washington.
Mia Mahon (36th, 23:42.29) and Leah Wheeler (38th, 24:00.84) also ran for the Lady Jays.
Kelsey Brake was the second Union runner to finish, placing 23rd in 22:43.57.
Jessi Clark (26th, 22:58.11), Emma Tucker (46th, 26:29.53), Olivia Mehringer (48th, 27:25.18) and Lillie Zimmermann (53rd, 29:41.68) rounded out the Union times.
“Our girls team has a couple out of commission who did not race this week,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We are hoping to race a full team at our next meet in Hermann. The team that we did bring performed well.”
The Lady Jays have one final regular season run to make at Washington High School Oct. 14 in the GAC Championships at 2 p.m.
Union is scheduled to run at Parkway West this coming Saturday.