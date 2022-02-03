The Washington wrestling Lady Jays won three brackets and took second place in three more Saturday.
Washington competed at the Seckman tournament, where no team scores were kept. Wrestlers were seeded into three separate brackets for each weight class, each competing in some iteration of an A bracket, B bracket, C bracket or a combination thereof.
Julia Donnelly was the winner of the only 110-pound bracket at the event. Annelise Obermark won the 135 A bracket and Ava Griffey won the 115 B/C bracket.
Kendra Bliss (120 A), Paytin Welsh (194) and Lindsay Sprung (130 B/C) each placed second.
Maggie Ortmann (149), Shelby Whitacre (174 A) and Lindsey Mueller (100 B/C) all finished third.
Nina Zimmermann (105) and Brianna James (141 B/C) both placed fourth.
Kristin Spring (159 C) ended fifth and Stella Secor (125 A/B) took seventh.
“Overall I was pleased with the way we wrestled,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We have a lot to work on over the next four days, but I thought we showed improvement from the last time we stepped on the mat and that is all we are looking for at this point in the season. Some of the girls are really stepping up and we can see that they are ready and excited for districts.”
Donnelly was a perfect 5-0 on her way to first, pinning Park Hills Central’s Joslyn Rincon (0:08), Seckman’s Kaylee Horman (2:36), Windsor’s Lily Pauley (1:32), Ste. Genevieve’s Paityn Basler (5:10) and Seckman’s Andrea Karagiannis (5:03).
Obermark posted a 2-0 record, taking a medical forfeit over Rockwood Summit’s Addie Wilhelm and pinning Fatima’s Skyla Schroeder (3:33).
Griffey avenged a preliminary round loss to Mexico’s Kaylynn Pehle by pinning Pehle in the championship match (4:00). In other wins, Griffey pinned Poplar Bluff’s Ambria Campbell (1:34), Wright City’s Hailey Henson (1:22) and Park Hills Central’s Hannah Allen (1:09).
Bliss won each of her first four matches, but had to withdraw from the championship match due to a medical forfeit, allowing North Point’s Casidy Benwell to win the bracket.
Bliss pinned McCluer’s Kynia Holloway (0:53), St. Charles’ Hayley Newtown (1:41), Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger (1:20) and Park Hills Central’s Karlee LaChance (0:33).
Welsh was 1-1, pinning Seckman’s Autumn Dishner (2:33).
Lindsay Sprung went 3-1. In her first three matches, she won a 6-5 decision over Fox’s Ruth Laplant and pinned Affton’s Grace Dust (2:17) and Seckman’s Mykah Hill (3:05).
Ortmann finished 2-2, defeating Seckman’s Kendall Altman (1:21) and Wright City’s Lauren Ritter (0:46).
Whitacre posted a 1-2 record with a win by pin over St. Charles’ Olivia Schiffer (2:35).
Mueller went 1-2, pinning Brentwood’s Kellie McGee (0:31).
Zimmermann earned a 1-3 record, pinning Jackson’s Josephine Collins (1:16).
James finished 1-3 with a pin victory against Wright City’s Jayden Precht (3:05).
Kristin Sprung went 1-2 with a pin over Farmington’s Lilly Brockland (1:15).
Secor ended her bracket with an 0-3 record.
The Lady Jays wrestle in the Class 1 District 2 tournament this weekend at North Point.