For the fourth game in a row, the Lady Jays left the gym happy Tuesday.
Washington (16-9, 7-3) concluded GAC Central play with a 62-45 win against Holt (7-18, 3-7), extending the Lady Jays’ longest winning streak of the season to four.
Washington moved slightly ahead, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter before gaining steam in the second period to take a 36-22 halftime lead.
After three quarters, Washington remained up by 15 points, 47-32.
Cierra Murrell paced the Washington offense with 22 points.
“We got a huge game from Cierra Murrell,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “She had a double-double for sure. We started off the game slow, then outscored them in the second quarter, 19-7, and never looked back. We controlled the game in the second half and were able to get a lot of girls some more minutes.”
Elizabeth Reed posted 15 points for the Lady Jays, including a pair of triples.
“When she’s clicking, especially from outside, things are going to go well for us,” Meyer said.
Olivia Reed finished with eight points.
Kendall Nix scored six.
Kelsey Brueggemann and Gabby Lindemann both netted four points.
“Kelsey has been stepping in for a lot of minutes, being the first guard off the bench, and doing well in that spot while Sydney Harbath has been out with a concussion,” Meyer said.
Karisa Latcher scored two.
Alayna Royal rounded out the Washington points with one.
Abby Alivernia led Holt with 15 points.
Mackenzie Compton also reached double figures with 14 points.
Ryan Bunner (nine points) and Mackenzie Ragan (seven) rounded out the Holt scoresheet.
Washington won for the fifth game in a row Wednesday against Ursuline in the regular-season finale.
The Lady Jays are hosting the Class 5 District 5 Tournament, in which they are the No. 4 seed. Washington plays No. 5 Rockwood Summit Thursday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m.
That is a rematch from the St. Francis Borgia Tournament, where Washington prevailed over the Lady Falcons Feb. 1, 44-40.
