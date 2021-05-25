For the first time in four years, the Washington soccer Lady Jays are district champions again.
Washington (13-11) posted a 3-0 victory against crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional (8-16) Wednesday in the Class 3 District 8 championship game at Jim Scanlan Stadium.
Washington advances to face the District 7 champion, either Ft. Zumwalt South or Wentzville Liberty, in the sectional round Tuesday. Either would be a GAC Central rematch.
“I’ve been playing varsity for four years and never really gotten the chance to make history here, and this is our year,” senior goalkeeper Ariel Pettis said.
The final remaining players from Washington’s last district championship team, which finished tied for third in the state in Class 3 in 2017, graduated last year.
“It’s special for them for sure, and it’s special for me to be able to watch these kids earn that because they’ve worked incredibly hard for it, really for two years,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Most of them, the pandemic hit, and they were 17 practices in, and they stayed pretty aggressive and went and worked hard in the offseason. For basically two years of hard work to pay off for these kids, it’s fun to watch and see their excitement.”
Washington delivered the first goal in the 12th minute of play. A throw-in by Emma Vodnansky deep in Borgia territory made its way over the main crowd of players. Near the far goalpost, Joie Heien was able to run it down and redirect the ball into the net off the bounce.
The score remained 1-0 until halftime.
“We played a pretty tight first half,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “That’s how our last two games with them went. I know it was 1-0 and they went on a roll toward the end of the first half, but for the most part we stuck with them. In the second half, they’ve just got a second gear. They start really connecting with each other. They’re a good team. I wish them nothing but the best in their next few games.”
Though the game remained close, Fischer said getting that first goal early made a difference in his team’s demeanor.
“The first goal, Joie did what we talk about all year — just get something on it,” Fischer said. “I don’t know if it was her heel or her toe or whatever it was, but she got something up in the air and on it, and it was a great finish. To get one about 15 minutes into the game I think helped relax everybody.”
Nine minutes into the second half, Heien struck again, this time heading in a goal off a Mia Lanemann corner kick.
A final goal came in the 63rd minute as Jessie Donnelly completed a pass through the box to Grace Landwehr, who was able to head it in.
“The third one came off Grace’s head from Bekah (Lewis) and Brooke (Owens) and Jessie Donnelly just outworking them at that time and Grace doing a heck of a job finishing,” Fischer said.
Pettis recorded five saves in 70 minutes, and Nora Mendoza notched two saves in the final 10 minutes as the two Lady Jays’ keepers split the shutout.
This marked the third time the Lady Jays and Pettis shut out the Lady Knights this season. Both previous outcomes were by a 4-0 score.
“It’s been a pleasure,” Pettis said. “I’ve played a lot of these girls growing up, so to play them in high school and get it done is nice.”
One of the stiffer tests for Pettis came on a series of free kicks by Gretchen Overman, one of which, from 40-plus yards, struck off the crossbar.
“She got enough on that last one from Overman,” Fischer said. “We didn’t want to foul them because we know she’s a weapon. We saw that Monday night, live and in person, that she had four or five good chances and finished three of them. We did not want to foul her anywhere within 35 yards of our goal. That second half, with the way the ball was skipping off the turf, she was deadly from 50 yards out.”
Madison Lammert tended goal for Borgia.
The game marks the end of the season for the Lady Knights, who will graduate eight seniors from the roster.
“They are a really fantastic group of seniors,” Severino said. “I know our underclassmen have learned a lot from them. I’ve enjoyed all four years with them — I’m going to count last year. I really do think they’ve left a mark on this program, and the next group has some shoes to fill.”
Other teams to win their districts in Class 3 include Union, St. Vincent, Windsor, Notre Dame, Clayton, Camdenton, Grain Valley, Van Horn, Platte County, Parkway West, Springfield Catholic, Willard and Webb City.
The Districts 6 and 7 championships were not decided until Friday evening, after The Missourian’s print deadline.