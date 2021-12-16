An overtime win propelled the Washington basketball Lady Jays into sole possession of first place in the GAC Central Friday.
Washington (3-3, 2-0) won at home against Francis Howell North (1-3, 0-1), 45-44, after the extra four-minute period.
Only three league games have been played thus far with Washington also toping Wentzville Liberty and Liberty falling against Ft. Zumwalt North.
The visiting Lady Knights held a 9-6 lead after one quarter, but Washington took a slight 21-20 advantage into the half.
After three quarters, Howell North was back ahead by one, 28-27.
“The game was a seesaw battle,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We trailed by six with 1:30 left. The girls did a great job of defending and then getting good shots.”
The Lady Jays knotted things up at 34-34 with 1:29 to play as Taylor Brown drove the baseline and dished to Gabby Lindemann for the short-range two-pointer.
Olivia Reed grabbed onto a Howell North dribble on the other end to force a jump ball, setting up Elizabeth Reed for a go-ahead triple at the 33-second mark.
On the other end, the Lady Jays forced another jump ball, but this time possession stayed with the Lady Knights. Howell North’s Hannah Ermeling drew a foul in the act of shooting a three and made all three shots to tie things back up and send the proceedings into overtime.
The lead changed hands five times in the bonus period before Lindemann knocked through what proved to be the game-winner from the volleyball back line with 15 seconds left.
“We were behind by four in OT, but once again rallied,” Light said. “Elizabeth Reed drove the baseline and made a great pass to Gabby Lindemann, who hit an eight-foot jumper to give us a 45-44 lead. They called timeout and then we were able to get a defensive stop and Taylor Brown secured the rebound.”
Brown and Lindemann both ended the night in double figures for the Lady Jays.
Brown posted 13 points with nine rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Lindemann netted 11 points with nine rebounds and three steals.
Elizabeth Reed posted eight points, four assists and one steal.
Olivia Reed finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists.
Abi Waters added five points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Kelsey Brueggemann rounded out the scoring for Washington with two points. She also made one rebound.
Kendall Nix and Emma Briggs each turned in one rebound.
Ermeling led Howell North with a 20-point scoring effort.
Others with points included Kendra Swope (nine), Faith Todd (seven), Addison Butler (four), Makenna Davis (two) and Camille Krekeler (two).
Washington next plays Tuesday, making a trip west on Highway 100 to Hermann. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.