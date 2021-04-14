The first full home track meet in nearly two years was not about to escape the grasp of the Lady Jays.
Washington tallied 256 team points to win its home meet last Tuesday against six other teams.
Union placed second with 181 points, followed by St. Francis Borgia Regional (88), Warrenton (84) and the Fulton School at St. Albans (12).
Below are the individual results from the meet.
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst won in 13.7. Borgia’s Natalie Guehne (14.3) was second and Union’s Alyssa Bush (14.6) third.
• 200-meter dash — Washington’s Kendra Bliss outraced the field in 30.5. Warrenton’s Ghini DeHart (30.6) was the runner-up, and Union’s Madalyn Kandlbinder (31.8) placed third.
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Ella Coppinger won in 1:03.6. She was followed by Washington’s Jessie Donnelly (1:08.2) and Meredith Duncan (1:14.3).
• 800-meter run — Washington’s Mia Reed set the pace with a time of 2:34.5. The Lady Jays swept the top three spots in the race with Julia Donnelly (2:40.1) coming in second and Emma Duncan (2:45) third.
• 1,600-meter run — Reed won again in 5:29. Union’s Anna Brakefield (5:35.6) placed second and Washington’s Julia Donnelly (5:50.6) third.
• 3,200-meter run — Brakefield won for the Lady ’Cats in 12:32.8, followed by The Fulton School’s Katherine Doyle (13:21.2) and Washington’s Leah Wheeler (13:40.1).
• 100-meter high hurdles — Washington’s Ingrid Figas won in 15.6, followed by Union’s Coppinger (15.9) and Emma Rinne (17.9).
• 300-meter low hurdles — Figas swept the hurdles, winning here in 50.3. Warrenton’s Grace Bostic (52.2) was second and Borgia’s Andrea Kimminau (55.4) third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia won in 47.6. Warrenton was the only other team competing, finishing in 48.3.
• 800-meter relay — Union won the two-team race in two minutes flat. Washington was second in 2:05.4.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union won in 4:22.2, followed by Washington in 4:26.4.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington was first in 10:44.3, followed by Union (11:27.7).
• Shot put — Union’s Jaiden Powell had the top throw of 34-9. Washington’s Maddie Guevara (28-0.25) placed second and Warrenton’s Kassidy Haller (26-4.5) third.
• Discus — Powell won with a heave of 107-0.25. Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott (93-1.75) finished second and Haller (84-4.25) third.
• High jump — Washington’s Morgan Gratza and Union’s Coppinger tied for first with a height of 5-1. Washington’s Avery Johnson (4-7) finished third.
• Long jump — Union’s Bockhorst had the top distance of 15-9.25. Washington’s Figas (15-5) placed second and Borgia’s Lauren Hellebusch (14-5.25) third.
• Triple jump — Union’s Bush won with a distance of 31-9.5. She was followed by Washington’s Ella Kroeter (30-1.5) and Johnson (29-10.25).
• Pole vault — Union’s Natalie Miner won with a height of 9-6.25. Washington’s Kroeter (8-6) Borgia’s Guehne (8-6) tied for second.
• Javelin — Washington’s Gratza earned her second event win of the meet with a throw of 101-7.75. Borgia’s Sinnott (95-5.75) and Washington’s Guevara (90-4.75) took second and third, respectively.