In a meet named after their head coach’s father, the Washington Lady Jays gained the top team prize Tuesday at the Don Olszowka Track and Field Invitational at Union High School.
The Lady Jays, who are led by Mike Olszowka, scored 153 points to easily outdistance runner-up Owensville, which scored 96 points.
“Looking over the results we could find so many good things that happened,” Mike Olszowka said. “As a team the girls had 11 season bests and performances setting seven new PRs.”
Rounding out the top five were Pacific (85), Grandview (63) and Potosi (55).
“We faced some adversity for the first time on the girls side, and I think that’s good for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “I think it was a really important part of the season for us to get our feet wet against some stronger competition and feel like we could be competitive with them.”
Sullivan was sixth at 53 points. The rest of the teams were Union (50.5), New Haven (46), St. Clair (39.5), Warrenton (39), St. James (27), Steelville (19) and St. Francis Borgia (15).
“We performed well in the field events, especially the throws with multiple medalists in all the girls throws,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
This meet is one of the toughest in terms of competition for us as the smallest school there.”
Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock saw positives.
“The girls did a great job,” Woodcock said. “We are limited this season in terms of numbers but they work hard and compete hard.”
Results
• 100-meter dash — Owensville’s Emma Daniels blazed to the finish for the win in 12.76. Grandview’s Maggie Boker was second with Washington’s Asiyanna McGee third.
• 200-meter dash — Daniels won with a time of 26.82. McGee was second with Pacific’s Lexi Lay finishing third.
• 400-meter dash — Warrenton’s Morgan Marschel won with a time of 1:00.44. Washington’s Abby Gilliatt was second and Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel took third.
• 800-meter run — Josie Keiser of Washington won in 2:29.46. Warrenton’s Madelyn Marschel was second with Union’s Kelsey Brake third.
“With a 800-meter win as a freshman, Josie is starting to believe what we see, as she continues to buy in we see her as a state medalist this year,” Mike Olszowka said.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Julia Donnelly posted a time of 5:42.08 to win. Potosi’s Celeste Sansegraw was second and Washington’s Isabella Von Behren grabbed third.
• 3,200-meter run — Sansegraw won in 13:03.25. Leah Wheeler of Washington was second and Grandview’s Katelyn Terrell ended third.
• 100-meter hurdles — Pacific’s Lay was fastest at 16.84. Union’s Camren Monkman and Sullivan’s Daveah McClain were next.
• 300-meter hurdles — Grandview’s Boker won with a time of 46.77. Lay was second with St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler third.
“It was the first time Lexi lost in the 300 hurdles this year, but she won the 100 hurdles and had a real nice jump in the long jump,” Menderski said.
• 400-meter relay — Owensville’s team of Saylor Richardson, McKenzy Echols, Cameron Nowack and Daniels won with a time of 52.12. Washington and Grandview were next.
• 800-meter relay — Washington’s foursome of Gilliatt, McGee, Brianna James and Liberty Cragun captured the win in 1:51.57. Owensville and Warrenton were next to the line.
• 1,600-meter relay — Grandview won with a time of 4:22.44. Washington and Warrenton followed.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington’s team of Keiser, Von Behren, Wheeler and Donnelly won with a time of 10:20.65. Owensville and Borgia secured the next two spots.
• Shot put — New Haven’s Aubri Meyer had the longest throw at 10.75 meters. Pacific’s McKenna Lay was the runner up with Potosi’s Nora Henry third.
• Discus — Kalie Thompson of Potosi won at 35.8 meters. Washington’s Alyssa Repke and New Haven’s Mekela Waters were next.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Abby Peterson cleared 1.62 meters to win. Ella Gehlert of Owensville and Ava Robart of Potosi were next.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Lexi Lay won at 5.06 meters. St. Clair’s Vada Moore took second with Owensville’s Nowack third.
• Triple jump — Sullivan’s Peterson had the winning distance of 10.45 meters. Grandview’s Brooke Lunsford was second and Pacific’s Liberty Blackburn placed third.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Ella Kroeter cleared 2.97 meters (9-9) to win. Owensville’s Jenna Vandergriffe was second with St. James’ Ariana Jones ending third.
“Ella is looking great in the vault,” Mike Olszowka said. “When we get the right pole she will be ready to join the 10-foot club.”
• Javelin — Pacific’s McKenna Lay had the longest throw at 35.48 meters. Washington’s Maddie Guevara and New Haven’s Meyer were the next two finishers.
“McKenna had been hurt all year and then stepped out on the javelin runway and broke the school record on her very first throw,” Menderski said. “So, needless to say we are very excited about what she can do this season. She also placed second in the shot put and those are some big points for us to get, especially with Molly Prichard out.”
Olszowka saw javelin positives as well.
“Maddie is showing steady improvement with the javelin,” Olszowka said. “She is ready to pop a big one and set a new school record.”
Woodcock said Lauren Dowil and Brennan Pfeiffer were Borgia’s standouts, but others stepped up as well.
“Our sprint relay team of Lauren Dowil, Riley Rondot, Grace Smith, Matti Weber, and Jo Simon are scrappers and always put up a good fight,” Woodcock said. “Maddi Shockley is rock-steady in the throws as she makes gains. And our distance crew of Brennan Pfeiffer, Lexie Meyer, Eleanor Schweich, Ita Biondi, and Madelyn Christiansen work relentlessly. Union was a challenge and they got in there and competed.”
Tucker said his program had limited entries.
“I did run three girls relays and we did well matching our times from Montgomery County the week before,” Tucker said. “I also ran Avery Strubberg in the 400 to work on getting her time down and she ran a season best 1:05 placing fourth. Overall I feel the meet was a success for us and keeps us on track for what we will need to do in May.”