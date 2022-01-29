The Washington swimming Lady Jays recorded their fourth meet victory of the season Tuesday.
Swimming at St. Charles West, the Lady Jays picked up a dual meet victory, 91-64.
Maddie Henderson, Ava Kauffeld, Ellie Williams and Zoey Ziegler won both the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Kauffeld also won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly races.
Zielger was victorious in the 200 freestyle.
Henderson won the 100 freestyle.
Race times and full results were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Jays swam in a tri-meet Thursday.
Next up for the Lady Jays is the GAC Championship meet Feb. 1-3 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.