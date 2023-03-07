The Lady Jays were not ready to hang up the high tops.
Washington (18-9) went to the extreme to keep its girls basketball season alive Thursday, defeating Rockwood Summit (19-8) in four overtime periods, 71-67.
The Lady Jays hosted the Class 5 District 5 tournament game at Blue Jay Gym and advance to play the district’s No. 1 seed, Helias (20-6), in the semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m.
Washington and Summit traded clutch shot after clutch shot to keep the game going through 16 additional minutes of play beyond the end of regulation.
Finally, in the end, Washington was able to get a go-ahead two from junior forward Cierra Murrell, who wrestled the ball away from a defender in the process, on the team’s penultimate possession.
After a stop on the defensive end, junior guard Elizabeth Reed sunk two free throws to close out the win.
“Our three seniors, Emma Briggs, Gabby Lindemann and Olivia Reed, they just said ‘not tonight’ basically,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “The way the rest of the girls followed suit and how well they played, it took a total team effort. They just said not tonight. They wanted another opportunity. It’s March, March Madness, and an incredible atmosphere on our home floor. The girls did not quit and showed true grit tonight.”
Elizabeth Reed tallied 22 points to lead Washington’s offense.
Olivia Reed notched 15 points.
Gabby Lindemann scored and Murrell each posted 13 points.
Kendall Nix scored six.
Emma Briggs rounded out Washington’s scoring with two points.
Cecilia Hoeflinger’s 14 points were tops for Rockwood Summit.
Margaret Schneiders finished with 13 points.
Other scorers for the Lady Falcons included Ella Mantz (nine points), Gabriella Greer (eight), Abigail Ulsas (seven), Marley Crites (six), Ryann Harness (five) and Olivia Mantz (five).
After one quarter, Washington held a 19-17 lead. Summit pulled ahead at halftime, 29-26.
Washington jumped back out in front to end the third quarter, 37-35.
The teams ended regulation in a 48-48 tie.
The overtime ties stood at 54, 56 and 58 points.
The two possession lead for Washington at the end of the fourth overtime was one of the few such leads enjoyed by either team in the contest.
The seesaw battle saw too many lead changes to count.
“It was neck-and-neck,” Meyer said. “They’d go by a few baskets. We’d go by a few. I think we had a shot to win it in regulation and let (Ella Mantz) hit a few huge shots. It’s just who’s going to make the next play. If you make a mistake on offense, just make up for it on defense the way Elizabeth did, the way Gabby did, Kendall Nix, Cierra, Sydney (Harbath) and just all the girls. Unbelievable.”
Elizabeth Reed, who made two go-ahead threes in the final four minutes of regulation, one go-ahead three with one minute to go in the first overtime period and a traditional three-point play for the lead with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth overtime, was a fitting choice to put through the game’s final points.
“These seniors mean a lot to us,” Elizabeth Reed said. “We didn’t want it to be their last game. I’m not ready to be done with those three. We love them. They’re family. We’re not done yet.”
Murrell received the in-bounds pass from teammate Sydney Harbath at the block to set up the final tie-breaking score of the night with 20 seconds remaining. She stretched up onto her tippy toes to wrestle the ball away from one defender and then scored over another.
“Every time we were down, I’d look at Gabby Lindemann or Olivia Reed and just be like ‘I can’t lose this for them,’” Murrell said.
Helias, the next opponent for Washington, was a 66-26 winner over Pacific in Wednesday’s opening round.
Saturday’s other semifinal, at 4 p.m., pits No. 3 Union (22-5) against No. 2 Jefferson City (19-7) in a rematch of the Union Tournament championship game.