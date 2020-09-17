Leave it to the lone bird mascot to come out on top in a round-robin format.
Washington’s softball Lady Jays (7-4) swept the Francis Howell Classic Friday and Saturday, defeating Northwest (5-3), 9-4, Winfield (7-4), 14-9, and Francis Howell Central (6-4), 3-1.
While the Lady Jays swept the competition, extending their winning streak to seven games, all other teams in the field went 1-2.
With the tournament and two conference wins, the Lady Jays notched five wins last week.
“Taylor Brown continued her dominance in the circle, striking out nine in three innings yesterday,” Head Coach Phil King said. “On Friday, she came in and struck out seven in three innings. She is currently striking out 43 percent of the batters she faces, and has 35 strikeouts in just 21.1 innings pitched.”
Northwest
After three scoreless innings, Washington pushed across the first run in the top of the fourth.
A five-run rally in the fifth extended the lead to 6-0, but Northwest roared right back with two runs in the bottom half.
The Lady Jays got another three runs in the sixth and Northwest scored two more in the home half as the game concluded after six innings.
Brown fired four shutout innings without allowing a hit. She struck out 10 and walked three.
Christine Gerling finished out the game. In the final two innings, she surrendered two earned runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout.
At the plate, Emma Vodnansky hit her fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth. She also walked and finished with three runs batted in.
“Emma Vodnansky is starting to heat up,” King said. “She started the season just 3-12. However, since the start of the Zumwalt East game, she has gone 5-11.”
Maddie Holtmeyer doubled with two singles, scored a run and drove in a run.
Myla Inman doubled and singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Emily Bruckerhoff, Brown, Lexi Lewis and Allie Huddleston each singled.
Huddleston scored twice. Bruckerhoff, Lacy Monzyk and Hope Ramsey all scored once.
Brown and Lewis each drove in a run.
Gerling and Monzyk both walked. Monzyk was also hit by a pitch.
Huddleston, Lewis and Monzyk all stole a base.
Winfield
Gerling both started and finished this game despite only throwing 2.1 innings. She allowed no hits and no walks while striking out four.
“I pulled her after the first (inning) to rest her in case I needed her against FHC that same day,” King said. “After two of my pitchers let Winfield back in the game, Christine came back in with the tying run at the plate and got all four girls she faced out.”
Washington had a big lead early after scoring twice in the first inning and adding eight more runs in the top of the second.
Winfield gained two runs in the second and seven in the third. Washington finished with two runs in the top of the third and two in the fourth.
The game concluded after four innings.
Vodnansky homered again, reaching five on the season. She also singled, scored twice and finished with three RBIs.
Inman also went deep for a home run. She stole a base, scored twice and drove in three.
Gerling went 3-3 at the plate with three singles and two RBIs. She also stole a base.
Huddleston doubled, scored a run and drove one in.
Maddie Holtmeyer, Kelsie Holtmeyer and Bruckerhoff each singled.
Ramsey crossed the plate three times. Maddie Holtmeyer and Lewis scored two runs apiece. Brown and Bruckerhoff both added a score.
Maddie Holtmeyer and Brown both added an RBI.
Loren Thurmon and Ramsey each walked.
Lewis stole two bases. Gerling stole once.
Thurmon pitched 1.1 innings and allowed eight runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Lauren Opfer recorded one out. She allowed one run on two hits and a walk.
Howell Central
Brown tossed the complete game, allowing just two hits and one walk, surrendering one unearned run. She struck out 11.
The freshman tandem has combined for all seven of Washington’s wins on the season.
Another freshman, Maddie Guevara, proved the big bat in the tournament finale, driving in all three Washington runs on a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.
Howell Central scored its lone run in the second.
Guevara’s round tripper brought Inman and Lewis around to score after both reached on singles.
Huddleston singled twice and Gerling once.
Maddie Holtmeyer and Guevara each sacrificed.
The Lady Jays went to Francis Howell Monday and hosted Holt Tuesday. The team is next in action Sept. 22 at Francis Howell North in league play at 4:30 p.m.