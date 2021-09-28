The Washington golf Lady Jays picked up not only a conference win but a nonconference victory as well Tuesday.
At Wolf Hollow Golf Club, Washington turned in a team score of 202, two strokes better than visiting Lutheran South (204). Ft. Zumwalt East made it a conference match for the Lady Jays, but the Lady Lions finished with 253 strokes.
Washington improved to 4-0 head-to-head against conference foes on the season.
“It was a decent night on the course for all of us,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I would like to see some of our scores dip into the 40s to give ourselves a chance to make it further during the postseason. If we can get some focus on and around the greens, we will (see) these scores decrease more and more.”
Washington’s top four golfers kept pace with one another through the match, finishing with just one stroke separation among them.
Emily Molitor and Isabella Fitzgerald tied for the team lead with 50 strokes apiece.
Molly Buschmann and Ella Martin both carded a 51.
Kyla Engemann was next with a 54.
Aimee Hanratty rounded out Washington’s entries with a round of 60.
The Lady Jays hosted a triangular meet with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Lutheran St. Charles Thursday and returns to Wolf Hollow once again Wednesday to host Warrenton and North Point for a triangular match at 3:30 p.m.