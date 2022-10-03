Washington girls golf has now defeated seven straight opponents in dual and tri-meets.
The Lady Jays shot a 190 Wednesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club to win a three-team meet against St. James (206) and Pacific (233).
Washington freshman Abby Blackwell was the meet medalist with a 42.
“Abby had a great bounce back day after a tough day at the conference tournament yesterday,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I was proud of the way she handled herself mentally and her score shows the effort she put in. Overall, it was a better day than the day before for us. We can use today to help prepare us for the next tournament we have.”
Washington’s Molly Buschmann and Ella Martin tied St. James’ Lydia Kemnitzer for second place. All three shot a 49.
Isabella Fitzgerald carded a 50 for the Lady Jays, tying St. James’ Ally Hartley for fifth.
Kylie Shearer (59) and Lily Nieder (64) rounded out Washington’s scorecard.
Pacific was led by a 52 from Aaliyah Haddox.
She was followed by a 57 from Gillian Bennett, a 59 from Lauren Jackson and 65 from Jenna Pettus.
St. James remaining scores included Navy Setzer (52), Cally Gibson (55), Grace Satterfield (60) and Ella Philyaw (61).
Washington next golfs Tuesday at the Battle Spartans Invitational in Columbia at 9 a.m.
Pacific played Friday at the Westminster Christian Academy Cat Scratch Scramble. The event was played at Paradise Valley Country Club.
