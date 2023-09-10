Washington’s golf Lady Jays defended their home golf nest Tuesday.
The Lady Jays shot a combined 18-hole score of 368 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club to win the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament.
Washington claims the victory in its home tournament for the first time since the inaugural Washington Tournament in 2015.
Not only did the Lady Jays win the team title, but sophomore Abby Blackwell rose to the top of the individual standings with a score of 79, winning the event title over Ft. Zumwalt North’s Isa Flores by tiebreaker.
The scores from the 11th hole were the designated tiebreaker.
Following Washington in the top five of the team standings were Ft. Zumwalt South (386), Timberland (388), Lutheran St. Charles (396) and Troy (401).
Union ranked 10th with 439 strokes, St. Clair 11th with 454, Pacific 12th with 487 and St. Francis Borgia 14th with 491.
The event featured 75 golfers and 15 teams.
“Our girls played well,” Washington Head Coach Ben Hornback said. “I feel like they put a lot of pressure on themselves to win since they came in fourth last year and because Wolf Hollow is their home course. They feel like they should post low scores there.”
Blackwell and Flores each shot eight above par at the event. Rounding out the top five were Wentzville Liberty’s Sophie Chenot (83), and the Ft. Zumwalt South pair of Maddie Wolf (86) and Noelle Jackson (89).
Washington senior Molly Buschmann and junior Ella Martin were the only other area golfers to make the top 10, placing eighth and ninth, respectively.
Buschmann carded a 92 and Martin a 93.
Lutheran South’s Nora Kramer (90), Francis Howell Central’s Adreianne Emrick (92) and Troy’s Dory Haines (93) each turned in a top 10 performance.
Lily Neider wrapped up Washington’s team score, placing 24th with a score of 104.
Ali Fournier also teed off for the Lady Jays, ranking 44th with 113 strokes.
“The exciting thing for this group is all the room they still have for improvement,” Hornback said. “Our putting efficiency is not where it needs to be. If we can start limiting our three putts, we will have a real shot at winning a district title.”
Lilly Koch led Union in the event with a 97, placing 14th.
Also golfing for the Lady ’Cats were Ashlyn Blankenship (23rd, 104), Lilly Koss (53rd, 118), Alyson Fennessey (56th, 120) and Macie Horn (59th, 123).
St. Clair’s top golfer was Caitlin Parmeley, who shot a 100 and placed 36th.
The Lady Bulldogs’ other competitors included Sicily Humphrey (43rd, 111), Trinity McDonald (49th, 115), Myah Beeson (54th, 118) and Cora Conner (64th, 127).
“(Our) scores were not quite what we had hoped, but we were happy to see our girls grind on a very tough course,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Eads said. “We finished 11th out of 15 teams.”
Adyson Trower paced Pacific on the scorecard, shooting a 111 to place 39th.
Also playing for the Lady Indians were Gillian Bennett (51st, 116), Lauryn Schwierjohn (63rd, 126), Rhyan Murphy (70th, 134) and Isabelle Brannan (75th, 165).
Olivia Wunderlich turned in Borgia’s top score with a 105, ranking 26th.
“The girls did pretty well considering it was the first time four of the five girls have walked 18 holes,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “We also changed up the scoring a little bit, which increased the numbers some. Olivia Wunderlich played well and did a good job of keeping the ball in play. She was a little bit disappointed in her short game, but that is something we will work on.”
Other Lady Knights at the tournament were Ryley Duffin (60th, 123), Kate Snider (66th, 130), Jenna Hammer (67th, 133) and Hollan Tieffenbrunn (71st, 136).
“Ryley Duffin had quite a few good holes, including a good up and down par on No. 3,” Pelster said.
“It was Kate Snider’s first time playing in any match and she had some really good shots. She hit the ball well off the tee, which I liked to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.