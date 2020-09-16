And the best girls golf team in Franklin County is ...
The Washington Lady Jays.
Washington shot 416 Monday at Franklin County Country Club to win the 2020 Franklin County Cup.
Washington won by nine strokes over host St. Francis Borgia Regional (425). Both were far ahead of St. Clair (463), Union (469) and Pacific (503).
Mia Lanemann was the individual medalist at 93, winning the title by two strokes.
“Congratulations to Washington, who hoisted they cup his year and especially Mia, for shooting a tournament low score,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
Isabella Fitzgerald was next at 103, placing fourth. Grace Bryson shot 108 to earn fifth. Molly Buschmann was next at 112, tying for ninth.
Emily Molitor carded a round of 114, and Joie Heien checked in at 115.
Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer feels his team is capable of playing better.
“Overall, I don’t think many girls played very well today on the course,” Fischer said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities around the green. I think most of that comes from a lack of focus for the entire round. All six girls who played today have had better rounds on the year, and at this point of the season we want to see them continually improving a little each time out.”
The host team posted a score of 425.
Bree Nieder was the team’s leader with a round of 95, second overall.
“The girls played pretty well today with a standout performance from Bree Nieder,” Pelster said. “She was able to card a 95 in only her second 18 hole competition. She really struck the ball well and limited her putts which is key especially for a golfer like Bree.”
Natalie Alferman shot 109 (sixth), Maura Struckhoff was next at 110 (seventh), Belle Nieder shot 111 (eighth), Sophia Fletcher ended at 118, and Alana Piontek carded 127.
“Natalie Alfermann, Maura Struckhoff, Alana Piontek and Belle Nieder did a good job of competing all round long and will be better golfers for it,” Pelster said. “Sophia Fletcher played her first 18-hole competition and made it through playing some great holes.”
St. Clair was led by Kynzi Humphrey, who ended third with a round of 102.
St. Clair’s next golfer was Anna Conner at 115. Hayley Schaefer shot 121, Alyssa Taylor carded 123, Jordyn Hampson checked in at 129, and Allie Cook ended at 135.
Union’s leader was Alisha Skiles at 112, tied for ninth overall.
Kaylee Simpson shot 114. Sydney Hittson was next at 117. Skylar Traffas ended at 125, and Natalie Miner recorded a score of 132.
Pacific’s top golfer was Madison Brooks at 116. Alexis Carter reported with a 127. Aailyah Haddox and Macy Caldwell each shot 130. Jenna Rice ended at 137 and Jenna Pettus posted a scored of 138.
“We had a great day today out on the golf course,” Pelster said. “I want to thank the Staff at Franklin County Country Club, especially Mike Parmentier and Kelly Konczal, for helping set this up. The course is really beautiful this time of year and in great shape.”