The first win on their new home turf was a decisive one for the Washington softball Lady Jays.
Washington (4-0) took to The Fields at South Point for the first softball game at the complex Monday, trouncing Ft. Zumwalt West (0-1), 11-0.
“This is a great feeling, having our own place,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “This is going to be awesome for future Lady Blue Jays to have and to come. We had a few of our alumni with us here tonight come into the dugout just to get the feel, which is awesome. This is just a great opportunity with our Athletic Director Bill Deckelman and our school board allowing us to have something like this.”
The game ended in dramatic fashion as Taylor Brown clubbed the field’s first home run to deep left center with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning to drive in the final runs.
“Taylor sets it off in style, not just with her hitting, but with her pitching as well,” Young said. “It’s a great start to the season, but we can’t be content right now. We have to keep looking at every opponent. That was a good team we played tonight. It was a good win to be able to get them tonight.”
Brown recorded many of the field’s firsts, getting the first out by strikeout in the top of the first inning and then adding the field’s first hit with a single in the bottom of the first.
Her courtesy runner, Elizabeth Reed, scored the field’s first run in the next at-bat as Grace Molitor hit the first double and collected the first RBI.
That opened the gates for a four-run first inning for the Lady Jays.
Washington added three more in the bottom of the second and two in the fourth, making it 9-0. However, the Lady Jays weren’t able to invoke the mercy rule in the fifth inning and waited to finish things off as Brown’s long ball followed a Lacy Monzyk leadoff walk in the sixth.
For Brown in the pitching circle, the game was a one-hit shutout over six innings with nine strikeouts.
The only two runners to reach base for the Lady Jaguars did so on a bunt single and an infield error.
“That ruined a no-hitter, but we learned from it and the next time they bunted, we fielded it the right way,” Young said. “That’s what has to happen, so that when it’s really crucial that we don’t allow any hits that way.”
Washington put together 12 hits on the day.
Brown led the way, going 3-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two runs batted in.
Molitor went 2-2 with two doubles, a walk, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Christine Gerling doubled, singled, scored and drove in three runs.
Madisen Meyer doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Monzyk singled, walked and scored twice.
Kendall Nix singled, stole a base and scored.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled.
Maddie Guevara scored after reaching on an error and stealing a base. Her steal was the field’s first.
Savannah Greathouse pitched 1.1 innings for Zumwalt West and allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits.
Kaelyn Thomas then pitched 3.2 innings and surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks, striking out five.
No. 9 hitter Nalla Houston bunted for a single in the top of the third to give Zumwalt West its only hit. She also stole a base.
The Lady Jays go on the road Tuesday to play at Holt in the opener for GAC Central play.
