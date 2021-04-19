Pumping in three goals in the first half, the Lady Jays would not be denied their first GAC Central soccer victory of the season Thursday.
Washington (5-6, 1-5) put an end to a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 home victory against Ft. Zumwalt East (3-7, 2-3).
The win avenges a prior 3-2 loss at Zumwalt East March 30.
“We played our best half of the season during the first half and took the 3-0 lead into halftime,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We became somewhat sluggish the second half but played well enough to win a game we lost a few weeks ago.”
Joie Heien, Grace Landwehr and Jessie Donnelly each scored for the Lady Jays.
Mia Lanemann was credited with two assists. Maci Rohlfing also made an assist.
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis earned a shutout with five saves in her first complete game since sustaining an injury at the start of April.
“Avery Lanemann did a fantastic job marking their main goal scorer all night, and our four defenders (Molly Tinkey, Abby Moore, Rebekah Lewis/Heien and Emma Vodnansky) also were solid as well all night,” Fischer said. “We were able to rotate Heien and Lewis all night to help keep them both fresh and give ourselves different looks at times.”
Washington has a nonleague matchup Monday at St. Clair, starting at 5 p.m.