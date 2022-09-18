Washington didn’t let the visitors from the GAC North anywhere close on the links Wednesday.
Nearly 100 points separated the two teams in the final results of the dual match with the host Lady Jays defeating Winfield at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, 173-264.
Washington sophomore Ella Martin shot a 39 to lead the field in the event and take meet medalist honors.
“Another day on the course and another great round by the golfers from Washington,” Lady Jays Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Ella Martin had a phenomenal round. Her hard work all offseason is really paying off for her. It’s been fun to watch her progress this year. The other girls all played very well and shot better than last night.”
Freshman Abby Blackwell had the second-lowest score with a 43.
Molly Buschmann finished right on Blackwell’s heels with a 44.
Isabella Fitzgerald’s 47, Lilly Nieder’s 64 and Josephine Kemper’s 71 rounded out the card for Washington.
Winfield was led by a 53 from Maddie Reed.
Other golfers included Myah McCloud (66), Charlotte Cryts (68), Annie Wallace (77), Madison Schleeper (83) and Emma Jenkins (85).