The Washington golf Lady Jays enjoyed a sizable differential over their opponent in Wednesday’s dual meet.
Washington shot a 201 to outpace host Winfield, which turned in a team score of 265.
Sophomore Molly Buschmann led all golfers with a 46.
“Overall, not a bad night on the course,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Molly’s 46 was nice to see, and she shot that with an eight and seven on her scorecard. She was able to birdie a hole and par two others. Her short game is improving slowly, and when she gets it working, I look for her scores to lower quickly.”
Isabella Fitzgerald turned in a 50 for the Lady Jays, which was followed by a 51 for Emily Molitor and a 54 for Kyla Engemann.
Freshman Allison Fournier was Washington’s fifth golfer with a 65.
“Winfield has a lot of new golfers,” Fischer said. “I thought our kids did a great job working through some things and helping their team out as well tonight. It was nice to see our kids help another team out, and it was nice to see the kids at Winfield be so appreciative of the help throughout the round.”
The Lady Jays next play Monday in the Franklin County Cup, hosted this year by the Franklin County Country Club, at 9 a.m.