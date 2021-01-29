It wasn’t quite the closest win of the season, but it came down to one possession.
The Washington basketball Lady Jays (4-10, 2-3) won Friday at Ft. Zumwalt North (3-13, 1-2), 37-34.
The closest win of the season for the Lady Jays was actually the third win, 49-48, against Hermann, Dec. 15.
Washington had to overcome an early deficit in the first half to tie things up just before the intermission.
“We fell behind early in the game and trailed most of the first half,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Grace Landwehr had a big steal at the end of the half and scored just before the buzzer sounded to tie it at 20-20.”
Zumwalt North finished the first quarter with a 12-8 lead.
In the third quarter, Washington limited the Lady Panthers to just two points and ended the period with a 26-22 advantage.
“We played great on the defensive end of the floor,” Light said. “The communication was excellent.”
Landwehr scored a team-high 11 points, followed by Gabby Lindemann and Elizabeth Reed with 10 points apiece.
“We were helped by the return to the lineup of Gabby Lindemann, who has been out with an injury since Dec. 22,” Light said.
Lindemann averaged close to a double-double prior to the injury last month. She hit the bull’s-eye for a double-double Friday, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Paige Robinson was next with six points, collected on a pair of three-point shots in the first half.
Joie Heien’s four points completed the Washington scoring.
Ingrid Figas made six rebounds. Other rebounders included Heien (four), Landwehr (four), Elizabeth Reed (four), Allie Huddleston (three), Olivia Reed (three), Robinson (two), Abi Waters (two), Taylor Brown (one) and Avery Street (one).
Figas and Elizabeth Reed both ended with three assists. Lindemann and Robinson posted two assists apiece. Waters recorded one assist.
Landwehr made two steals and blocked a shot.
Figas, Huddleston, Lindemann, Elizabeth Reed and Olivia Reed each stole one.
The Lady Jays opened play Monday in their home tournament against Warrenton. The second round of play takes place Wednesday.