Monday’s best-of-five series went all the way to a fifth set.
Washington (6-17-3) notched a volleyball road victory Monday at Sullivan (10-13-6), 25- 23, 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-3.
“We had a strong game behind the service line and made it difficult for Sullivan’s offense,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Chloe Holtmeyer led our team with five aces. Offensively, we stayed aggressive and hit a lot of smart shots. I’m proud of how we played last night. We had a lot of close sets. The girls played consistently and finished each game strong.”
Washington broke a streak of seven consecutive matches without a win by taking the contest.
“Alex Barks had a great night with 14 kills,” Moritz said. “Jessie Tovo, Jillian Huellinghoff and Chloe Holtmeyer followed closely behind with 10 or more kills each. Behind our successful offense was a strong defense. Sophie Nieder picked up 26 digs.”
Washington hosts GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday, beginning a two-match homestand.