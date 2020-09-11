Plans changed, but Washington had standout runners in both the boys and girls races Friday at McNair Park.
With the First Capital Invite canceled, Washington instead ran its first race of the cross country season at the TRXC Timing Opportunity Invite. The Lady Jays placed first with a score of 20. The Washington boys ran sixth with 135 points.
Girls
The Lady Jays finished with three of the top four runners in the girls race and five in the top 12.
St. Charles West runner Lilian Jackson won in 19:43.01
She was followed by Washington’s Mia Reed (20:04.3), McKenna Jacquin (20:30.92) and Julia Donnelly (21:15.83).
Jessie Donnelly was the Lady Jays’ fourth finisher, taking sixth place in 22:23.38.
Leah Wheeler completed the Washington scoring in 12th place in 23:42.11.
Also running for Washington were McKenna Deckelman (15th, 23:57.05), Lindsay Sprung (17th, 24:04.12), Lilly Nix (18th, 24:10.92), Allison Meyer (19th, 24:34.86), Mia Mahon (20th, 24:42.16), Kendra Bliss (31st, 26:35.01), Zoey Ziegler (40th, 27:30.33), Cierra Loepker (42nd, 27:51.84) and Avery Johnson (50th, 28:47.58).
Boys
St. Charles West won the boys race with 34 points. The Warriors had the top two individual finishers, Jacob Blassingame (16:19.7) and James Wortham (17:17.64).
Ethan Bliss led the Blue Jays, placing sixth in 18:25.79.
Logan Luttrell (11th, 18:55.91) and Ben Scheperle (17th, 19:42.81) each finished in the top 20.
Adric Montgomery (60th, 24:22.68) and Cirdan McNamee (62nd, 24:33.33) rounded out Washington’s score.
Joshua Gruber (68th, 29:42.02) also ran for the Blue Jays.
Washington ran at the Sullivan Invitational Tuesday and next runs Friday, back at McNair Park for the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.