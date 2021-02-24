Revenge is sweet.
The Washington Lady Jays (8-15, 4-4) avenged a prior league loss Monday, winning on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (13-8, 4-5), 52-47.
The win snaps a streak of five consecutive Zumwalt East wins in the head-to-head series between the schools.
The win shows a marked step up for the Lady Jays after a 26-point loss to Zumwalt East at Blue Jay Gym in January.
It also was Head Coach Doug Light’s 599th career victory.
The host Lady Lions led the action Monday after one quarter, 16-13, and continued to hold the advantage at halftime, 25-23.
Washington came back to tie things up at the end of the third quarter, 38-38.
Elizabeth Reed scored a team high of 10 points on the night for the Lady Jays.
Gabby Lindemann and Olivia Reed were next with nine points apiece.
Ingrid Figas ended with eight points. The remaining scores included Taylor Brown (six points), Allie Huddleston (five), Abi Waters (three) and Grace Landwehr (two).
Washington played Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty and will host Francis Howell North Thursday.