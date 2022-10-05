Following up on the momentum from last week’s Hermann Tournament runner-up finish, the Washington volleyball Lady Jays won their pool at the Rolla Invitational Tournament Saturday
Following up on the momentum from last week’s Hermann Tournament runner-up finish, the Washington volleyball Lady Jays won their pool at the Rolla Invitational Tournament Saturday
However, Washington lost its final two matches to place fourth.
Washington (11-13-2) scored pool play wins over Sullivan, 34-32, 25-22, Summersville (2-17), 25-19, 25-17, and the Helias JV team, 25-15, 25-14, while also splitting with Potosi, 25-17, 16-25.
In bracket play, Washington received a bye into the semifinals, but was upended by Sullivan (13-11-3), 22-25, 25-20, 25-16.
Rolla (18-6-3) was likewise knocked off by Potosi in the semifinals after winning its pool. The host Lady Bulldogs then defeated Washington for third place, 25-17, 25-13.
Potosi (18-1-4) defeated Sullivan for the championship, 25-18, 25-12.
Washington’s statistics were only reported for three pool games as of print deadline — against Sullivan, Potosi and Summersville.
In those matches, Alexis Barks, Chloe Holtmeyer and Jessie Tove each notched 13 kills.
Holtmeyer served four aces and picked up nine digs.
Tovo recorded 19 digs, four assists, two aces and two blocks.
Barks put down five blocks and served three aces.
Head Coach Lindsay Moritz reported Tovo and Barks were all-tournament selections.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Jora Weaver each killed six.
Weaver added six blocks and two digs.
Huellinghoff blocked three.
Meredith Duncan posted three kills.
Madison Moore had two kills, seven blocks and one dig.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 27 assists with 15 digs, two aces and one kill.
Olivia Zastrow had 14 assists, 14 digs and two kills.
Taylor Hoelscher made 23 digs and eight assists.
Sydney Harbath ended with four digs.
Washington hosts Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a GAC Central contest.
