The Lady Jays won for the third time in a row to open the volleyball season Thursday.
Washington (3-0, 2-0) welcomed Francis Howell North (1-3, 1-1) to the GAC Central by sweeping the visiting Lady Knights at Blue Jay Gym, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21.
“We honored our seniors during Thursday’s game against Francis Howell North,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “The 10 seniors on our team have dedicated so much time and energy to WHS volleyball, so it was great to be able to celebrate with a great night of volleyball with family. The excitement and energy of senior night helped us stay focused and play at a high level all night.”
Abby Redd knocked down nine kills, adding one block, four digs and four aces.
“FHN was strong defensively, but our attackers hit smart shots and we served aggressively to get them out of system,” Meyer said.
Emma Duncan, Hallie Giesike and Maddi Ridder each made five kills.
Giesike added three blocks, 15 assists, four digs and three aces.
Ridder made three blocks. Duncan blocked one and made 10 digs.
Sophie Howell and Claire Strubberg made three kills apiece.
Howell added one block and three digs.
Josie Obermark notched one kill and 11 digs.
Jackie Oetterer turned in 15 saves and five digs.
Morgan Gratza and Josie Collier each served two aces.
Gratza led in digs with 31.
Collier recorded 16 digs.
Next up for Washington is the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament this weekend.