Last year, they were tied for the top score.
This year, the Washington Lady Jays sat alone atop the leaderboard at the Iron Jay Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Washington tallied 229 points in this year’s tournament to win first by a comfortable 51-point margin.
Lafayette, which tied Washington for the most team points at the event last year, scored 178 points to finish as the runner-up.
Individually, Nina Zimmermann (105 pounds), Ava Griffey (120), Kendra Bliss (125), Annelise Obermark (135) and Maggie Ortmann (155) each won their weight classes while representing the Lady Jays.
“Overall it was a good night,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Any time you can get another tournament title its a pretty good night. The girls all wrestled hard and showed improvement from the last time they were on the mat. At this point in the season, that is all we are concerned about. We have spent a lot of time talking about how wins and losses mean nothing to us at this point. Our only focus is that every time we step on the mat it’s our best match of the season. As long as we continue to do that, we will be just fine.”
Rounding out the top five at the tournament were Eureka (135 points), Pattonville (105) and Francis Howell (96).
Other team totals included Troy (95), Rockwood Summit (67), Francis Howell North (60), Oakville (50), Festus (36), Fox (32), Pacific (31), Highland, Illinois (26), Hazelwood Central (18) and Hazelwood West (18).
The Lady Jays’ five individual champions was the most of any school at the event. Lafayette won three weight classes. Summit had two individual winners. Troy, Pattonville, Highland and Fox took one weight class apiece.
On top of the Lady Jays’ five champions, the team had two runners-up, two third-place finishers, as well as one wrestler each finishing fourth, fifth or sixth place.
Zimmermann pinned all five of her opponents, topping Eureka’s Kirra Dunscombe (4:37), Pattonville’s Olivia Brown (0:28), Festus’ Sarah Gazaway (0:30), Troy’s Madison Haney (1:48) and Francis Howell’s Bailey Burbes (3:21).
Griffey went 3-0, starting with a pin of Lafayette’s Mera Flores (2:37) and then a 14-3 major decision over Francis Howell North’s Laramine Horstman. In the final round, she pinned Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (1:58).
Bliss won all three of her matches by pin, covering Pattonville’s Natalie Henning (0:48), Francis Howell’s Jenna Smith (1:29) and Lafayette’s Toby Goertz (1:36).
Obermark won all four matches, scoring pins over Lafayette’s Layla Gardner (1:26), Eureka’s Avery McCollum (4:54) and Pattonville’s Jasmine Gordon (1:42). She finished with a 10-0 major decision victory over Francis Howell’s Bailey Bridges, giving her 100 career victories.
Ortmann scored all three wins by pin, topping Troy’s Amber Pennock (0:30), Oakville’s Talia Reed (1:21) and Eureka’s Florida Niyokusenga (2:35).
Julia Donnelly finished in second place in the 110-pound division, setting a new program record for career wins at 121. She started with pins of Eureka’s Amara Vanderhoof (0:38) and Festus’ Addison Cupp (2:54). In the finals, Lafayette’s Hannah Henderson slipped by Donnelly, 2-0, in sudden victory overtime.
Bri James (140) was also a runner-up for Washington. She received a bye into the semifinals where she gained a 5-2 win over Troy’s Lydia Henke in the first tiebreaker round. Rockwood Summit’s Madeline Haynes won the division by pinning James (0:33) in the championship round.
Kristin Sprung finished in third-place in the 145-pound weight class. She was 4-1 with pins over Francis Howell North’s Madison Howell (1:06), Lafayette’s McKenna Budnick (5:25), Troy’s Phoenix Ladwig (2:55) and Oakville’s Ava Strickland (3:09). However, she fell to Pattonville’s Jasmine Harris (3:37).
Loren Thurmon (170) also placed third. She pinned Summit’s Jacida Kirk (1:38) before dropping a 14-0 major decision to Lafayette’s Jayla Jones in the semifinals.
Thurmon rebounded to pin Troy’s Daevanie Stewart (4:08) and then Oakville’s Aydan Squires (0:52) in the third-place match.
Lindsey Mueller (100) ranked fourth in her division with a 2-3 record in a round-robin bracket. She scored wins over Pattonville’s Aleeya Thompson (1:51) and Lafayette’s Yasmin Hassan (2:44).
Stella Secor (130) ranked fifth, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record. She pinned Highland’s Olivia Fenton (0:12) before losses in the semifinal and consolation semifinal rounds. For fifth place, she pinned Summit’s Gracie Hampe in 32 seconds.
CJ Trevino (190) placed sixth with a 1-3 record. She scored her first career pin by topping Highland’s Alexia Dimaggio (0:24) in the first round of wrestlebacks. Trevino advanced to the fifth-place match where she was pinned by Pacific’s Marissa Johnson (1:13).
Keira Soos (115) competed for the Lady Jays, but finished with an 0-2 record and did not place in her division.
The Lady Jays have one scheduled regular season tournament remaining, the Seckman Jaguar Tournament, Saturday at 9 a.m.
“Going in to districts in a few weeks we will have four girls on this roster with over a 100 (career) wins,” Ohm said. “That is a great group of girls to lead us into the postseason.”
The girls wrestling postseason is scheduled to begin Feb. 10. For the first time, MSHSAA is dividing girls wrestling into two classes this season. Washington is placed in Class 2 District 1, which will be hosted by Northwest.