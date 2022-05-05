The track teams from Washington and Union placed no lower than fourth Friday at the North Point Grizzly Invitational.
While Wentzville Liberty swept both sides of the event with 77 boys points and 73 girls points, Washington’s girls and Union’s boys were the runners-up.
The Lady Jays tallied 60 points while Union’s Lady ’Cats ended fourth with 46. On the boys side, Union scored 69 to place second, and Washington tied for third with Troy at 65 points.
Not all field events took place, due to the weather. After an initial rain delay, the event resumed as running-events only.
"We had an hour and a half rain delay that washed out all the field events," Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. "The kids were down a little bit after that. We came out with a couple of good events it it snowballed after that."
Washington's roll led to eight personal records being set.
"It's hard to single out any one kid because so many kids did so many great things," Olszowka said. "It was good for our kids to bounce back and get those PRs, showing that hard work pays off."
Union had individual winners in three events — Bryson Pickard in the boys 800-meter run (2:00.77), Evan Swoboda in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.57) and Ella Coppinger in the girls 300-meter low hurdles (48.57).
Washington’s boys 3,200-meter relay team of Ethan Bliss, Micah Gargrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier won the event in 8:41.15.
Union’s boys 1,600-meter relay team of Wyatt Birke, Elias Neely, Ryan Ewald and Pickard took first in 3:34.87.
Washington’s boys 1,600-meter relay group of Hayden Thiemann, Thomas Stahl, Donovan McDaniel and Gargrave placed second, just two seconds behind Union in 3:36.86.
Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst finished second in both the girls 400-meter dash (1:03.26) and long jump (16-7.75).
For the Wildcats on the boys side, Miles Landrum took second in the long jump with a mark of 17-9.5.
Washington athletes had three individual runner-ups with Thiemann taking second in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (15.73) while Lexi Lewis finished second in the girls 100-meter dash (13.1) and Ingrid Figas second in the girls 100-meter high hurdles (16.06).
Washington’s boys 400-meter relay group of Brennan Deckard, Luke Johnson, Connor Peterson and Thiemann placed third in 47.12.
The Lady Jays took third in both the girls 400-meter relay (53.1) and 800-meter relay (1:54.44).
Figas, Ella Kroeter, Denise Heggemann and Lewis ran the 400-meter relay while the runners for the 800-meter relay were not listed in the online results.
Union’s girls 1,600-meter relay team of Natalie Miner, Camren Monkman, Kelsey Brake and Coppinger placed third in 4:25.94.
Union’s Neely placed third in the boys 400-meter dash (51.91) as did teammate Brake in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:44.98).
Washington’s individual third-place finishers included Josh Jaycox in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (16.42), Stahl in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.17), Johnson in the boys long jump (17-6.75), Evan Gaither in the boys shot put (34-6.75), and Lewis in the girls 200-meter dash (27.62).
Union’s boys placed fourth in the 400-meter (47.77), 800-meter (1:36.08) and 3,200-meter (9:04.39) relays.
Donoven Sherwood, Colton Sinclair, Peyton Stowe and Landrum competed in the 400-meter relay while Swoboda, Birke, Ewald and Neely ran the 800-meter relay and Gabe Hoekel, Taylor Meyer, Noah Arneson and Pickard tackled the 3,200-meter relay.
Washington’s girls finished fourth in both the 1,600 (4:45.89) and 3,200 (11:08.56) relays.
Lindsay Sprung and Isabella Von Behren ran both races for the Lady Jays. They were joined by Briana James and Lauren Opfer in the 1,600 relay and Julia Donnelly and Zoey Ziegler in the 3,200 relay.
Individually, Washington took two fourth-place finishes as Leah Wheeler completed the 3,200-meter run in 12:55.09 and Figas ran the girls 300-meter low hurdles in 50.26.
Union’s Neely finished fourth in the boys 200-meter dash (23.78) and Monkman took fourth in the girls 100-meter high hurdles (17.63).
Monkman also placed fifth in the girls 300-meter low hurdles in 51.55. Union’s other fifth-place individual performances included Pickard in the boys 400-meter dash (53.22) and Swoboda in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (16.7).
Four Washington boys took fifth place in individual events — Bliss in the 800-meter run (2:09.19), Gargrave in the 1,600-meter run (4:52.25), Luttrell in the 3,200-meter run (10:52.13) and Jaycox in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (43.73).
Washington’s Deckard, Jacob Neely, Peterson and Thiemann ran to sixth place in the 800-meter relay in 1:39.92.
Union took sixth in the girls 400-meter relay in 54.88. Miner, Monkman, Mikaylyn Sawicki and Ashley Wright were the runners.
Sawicki placed sixth for Union in the girls long jump (12-10.75), as did Birke in the boys long jump (17-00.5).
Union’s Miner, Sawicki, Wright and Jada Ahner ran seventh in the girls 800-meter relay in 2:01.94.
Hoekel finished seventh for Union in the boys 1,600-meter run (4:54.87), as did Ewald in the boys 100-meter high hurdles (17.04) and Brake in the girls 800-meter run (2:40.29).
Washington’s James finished seventh in the girls 400-meter dash (1:07.2) and Von Behren took seventh in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:58.84).
Ewald placed eighth in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 44.29.
Washington saw four athletes finish eighth in individual events: Peterson in the boys 100-meter dash (12.18); Johnson in the boys 400-meter dash (54.61); Von Behren in the girls 800-meter run (2:44.62); and Wheeler in the girls 1,600-meter run (6:06.16).
Other girls team scores included Winfield (47); Francis Howell Central (45); Troy (39); St. Charles West (35); Warrenton (35); North Point (29); Holt (27); the St. Louis Blue Knights (15) and Timberland (nine).
For the boys, Warrenton scored 45 points to round out the top five, followed by St. Charles West (34); Ft. Zumwalt East (23); Winfield (22); Holt (21); the Blue Knights (17); Francis Howell Central (17); North Point (11); and Timberland (two).