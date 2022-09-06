It took three tiebreakers all going North Point’s way to deny the Washington tennis Lady Jays a victory in the first match of the program’s inaugural season.
Visiting North Point, itself in just its second year as the newest school in the Wentzville School District, defeated Washington, 5-4, Tuesday at Phoenix Park.
“We had a fun event,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “It didn’t end the right way, but we had a good time. Three of the matches, in which the girls had been out there for three hours, were decided by just two points in the tiebreaker.”
The primary varsity score is determined by the outcome of nine matches between each team’s top six ranked players — six singles matches and three doubles.
Those nine matches are referred to as the varsity gold matches.
Additional varsity play, called the varsity silver matches, does not count toward that primary score, but does count toward the Gateway Athletic Conference standings.
Counting the gold and silver matches together, Washington outscored North Point, 7-6.
The match started with doubles play, in which Washington made a clean sweep of North Point in the three varsity gold matchups.
“We got off to a good start and then North Point came back,” Stahlhuth said. “You really can’t get any closer without winning.”
Gold doubles matchups are a race to eight points while gold singles matchups are two sets played to six with a 10-point super tiebreaker used if the players split the two sets.
Washington’s No. 1, Evie Bryson, and No. 6, Catalina Clarke, topped North Point’s No. 1, Olivia Stenberg, and No. 4, Eliana Weiler, 8-4.
The No. 2 for the Lady Jays, Mya Wardwell, and No. 5, Nora Mendoza, defeated North Point’s No. 2, Emily Thompson, and No. 3, Braelyn Trager, 8-5.
Lily Grant and Vivien Grant, Washington’s Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, earned an 8-5 win over North Point’s No. 5, Meagan Zumwalt, and No. 6, Isabella Pritchett.
Bryson earned the only singles victory for the Lady Jays in the gold matchups, routing Stenberg, 6-0, 6-1.
Thompson defeated Wardwell in the matchup of No. 2s, 7-5, 7-5.
Trager topped Lily Grant, 6-1, 6-4.
Weiler bested Vivien Grant in the closest matchup of the night, 6-3, 5-7 (12-10).
Zumwalt edged Mendoza in another tiebreaker, 6-1, 3-6 (10-8).
Pritchett defeated Clarke in the third tiebreaker of the event, 4-6, 6-4 (10-6).
In silver singles matchups, Washington won twice.
Washington’s No. 7 player, Kendal Warren, topped her North Point counterpart, Allyson Gregoire, 10-9 (11-9).
Katy Young earned another win for Washington in the matchup of No. 8 ranked players, defeating Kailyn Sleight, 8-3.
In silver doubles, Jessica Schroeder and Morgan Tooley, Washington’s Nos. 9 and 10, defeated North Point’s Samantha Horn and Casey Fosson, 8-1.
Washington’s Nos. 11 and 12, Rebekah Davis and Elizabeth Davis, were edged out by North Point’s Taylor Dutton and Maggie Wallace, 10-9.
Washington played its second match Thursday at St. Charles West and wraps up the week with a Friday contest at North Point at 3:30 p.m.