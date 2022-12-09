The Lady Jays soared to the top of the team standings in their first tournament of the season Friday.
Washington tabulated 190 points to win Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic with a 12-point cushion over second-place Northwest (178).
Seckman (122), St. Clair (117) and perennial state trophy team Lafayette (106) rounded out the top five, though online reporting for the 135-pound bracket was not completed by the event staff and St. Clair reported it finished third.
“It was a very good start to the season for both our boys and girls last week,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Going 4-0 in duals and wining both team titles is what our goal was for the week and we accomplished that, so we are very happy. We definitely have a lot to clean up, but our effort and attitude was great and that led us to some big wins.”
The Lady Jays were led by four individual champions in their weight classes — Nina Zimmermann (105), Julia Donnelly (110), Ava Griffey (120) and Kendra Bliss (125).
Twelve of Washington’s wrestlers earned a place in their divisions.
Stella Secor (130) and Maggie Ortmann (155) each finished second in their weight classes for the Lady Jays. Annelise Obermark (135) and Loren Thurmon (170) both ranked third, followed by Paytin Welsh (190, fourth), Lindsey Mueller (100, fifth), Kristin Sprung (145, seventh) and Bri James (140, eighth).
Zimmermann won each of her first three matches by pins over North County’s Kayla Miller (1:33), Marquette’s Arshya Pillai (1:14) and Parkway South’s Julia Mattison (1:31).
In the finals, Zimmermann defeated St. Clair’s Janessa Avila in a 12-3 major decision.
Donnelly pinned all three foes — Marquette’s Ryah Wurman (0:51), Francis Howell’s Mialee Copeland (4:26) and Rockwood Summit’s Chaire Perks (5:57).
Griffey won by pin in her first two rounds against Francis Howell’s Lea Chambers (0:21) and Northwest’s Maricruz Fuentes (0:29).
For the finals, Griffey scored and 11-2 major decision over Seckman’s Shelby Lundstrom.
Bliss posted wins by pin in all four rounds against Lafayette’s Toby Goertz (0:51), Ft. Zumwalt East’s Sara Emmendorfer (1:04), Parkway West’s Ella Childress (0:18) and Seckman’s Emily Palos (1:06).
Secor advanced to the finals with three pins before falling in a 2-1 decision in the final round to Northwest’s Madyson Thomas. Secor defeated Lafayette’s Mera Flores (1:07), Poplar Bluff’s Morgan Cisne (0:27) and North County’s Memory Raker (1:13).
Ortmann also scored three pins to reach the championship round, falling to Marquette’s Rebecca Strong (2:48) in the final match. Ortmann pinned Ft. Zumwalt East’s Madison McQueen (1:04), Parkway South’s Izzie Rigueiro (0:40) and Hillsboro’s Alleigh Culley (0:53).
Obermark went 3-1. She pinned her first two opponents, Seckman’s Peyton Aubuchon (0:53) and Poplar Bluff’s Madaleighanna Porter (0:47). Obermark’s semifinal and third-place match results were not reported by the event staff.
Thurmon wrestled to a 2-1 record, scoring pins over Northwest’s Kaylee Jerningan (0:30) and Seckman’s Laila Mueller (0:22). Her lone loss was in the semifinal round to Northwest’s Ava Arenz (3:15).
Welsh went 2-2. She pinned her first two opponents, Lafayette’s Mya Whittington (0:36) and Parkway South’s Gia Willis (0:57), before losing a 6-1 decision to Seckman’s Destiny Brown and taking a medical forfeit in the final round.
Mueller posted a 2-3 mark in a round-robin bracket. Her wins were both by pin over Northwest’s Aviah Inman (2:27) and Seckman’s Lily McBride (0:44).
Sprung was 2-2 with wins by pin over Cape Girardeau Central’s Tayshun Jennings (4:44) and Seckman’s Kendall Altman (1:00). Both losses were to St. Clair wrestlers, Hannah Thacker (2:58) and Molly Brown (3:46).
James won one of her four matches, an 8-5 decision over Parkway South’s Taya Stanford.
Keira Soos (115) and CJ Trevino (235) both wrestled for the Lady Jays, but did not place in their divisions.
The Lady Jays are back in action Tuesday in a tri-meet at Farmington. The 5 p.m. meet will also include Poplar Bluff.
