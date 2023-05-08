Neither a change of dates nor locations deterred the Washington track Lady Jays from bringing home a conference championship Thursday.
Washington scored 178 points to win the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division girls team title Thursday at Holt. The Washington boys scored 91 points and ranked fifth.
"We are super proud of our overall team efforts," Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. "This is the girls' first GAC championships since 2014 and this is the highest finish the boys I’ve had since 2012. As a staff, we are always talking about how this team is different. There’s not a lot of outspoken leadership from the kids, they lead by a lot of example, but more than that is a willingness just to be there for their teammates and friends."
The meet was originally scheduled for Friday at Wentzville Liberty, but was changed due to predicted inclement weather.
Chasing the Lady Jays in the team standings were Ft. Zumwalt North (157), Wentzville Liberty (137.5), Ft. Zumwalt South (104), Holt (58.5) and Ft. Zumwalt East (43).
Zumwalt North (170) won the boys event, followed by Zumwalt East (161), Liberty (105), Holt (101), Washington and Zumwalt South (84).
"Over the course of this meet throughout all the JV and varsity divisions, we set 55 new personal records," Olszowka said. "It shows how hard these kids work, and how they keep finding ways to improve to help their team."
The Lady Jays racked up eight event wins. The Washington boys won in two events.
"The girls got off to a bit of a rough start as we gave back some points we were depending on," Olszowka said. "But they all came together and move themselves up as we earn points back in places where we were not expected to get them."
Abigail Gilliatt had her hand in three of the team’s event victories. Individually, she won both the girls 200-meter dash (26.86) and 400-meter dash (59.88).
Gilliatt also teamed with Josie Keiser, Bri James and Annelise Obermark to win the girls 1,600-meter relay in 4:12.37.
"Abigail had an amazing meet," Olszowka said. "And (after) just nine weeks of track and field. She is now a three time GAC champion, setting two new PRs and is the first girl in my career to break 60 seconds in the 400-meter dash."
Keiser was victorious in the girls 800-meter run in 2:23.98.
"Josie added the 800 meter GAC championship to her freshman résumé, and we keep her healthy and build her strength both physically and mentally, and she will do great things," Olszowka said.
Julia Donnelly captured first place in the girls 3,200-meter run in 11:51.18.
Ella Kroeter won the girls pole vault, clearing 3.05 meters.
"Things are coming together with Ella," Olszowka said. "We have been focusing on getting her step on. When it’s on, she’s on. Over 10 foot is a major milestone for any girl, doing it while earning your third consecutive GAC title, (puts you in) very elite company."
Alyssa Repke won the girls discus with a throw of 37.02 meters.
Maddie Guevara was the champion of the girls javelin, throwing 32.89 meters.
Senior Clyde Hendrix left with two event wins. Individually, he continued to excel in the boys javelin with the top throw of 52.55 meters.
Hendrix also ran with Landon Boston, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier to win first place in the boys 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:36.65.
Washington took second place in three relays:
• girls 400-meter relay — Liberty Cragun, Guevara, Kroeter and Asiyanna McGee (52.48).
• girls 3,200-meter relay — Donnelly, Keiser, Isabella Von Behren and Leah Wheeler (10:05.53).
• boys 400-meter relay — Dylan Bartlett, Boston, Connor Peterson and Thomas Stahl (44.96).
McGee ran to second place in the girls 200-meter dash in 27.24.
Von Behren took second in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.54.
"Izzy just keeps getting stronger," Olszowka said. "She is believing in herself and now all the hard work is paying off."
Donnelly placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:33.18.
Guevara ranked second in the girls shot put at 10.74 meters.
Stahl placed second in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 41.02.
Nolan Hendrix took second place in the boys javelin, throwing for 44.93 meters.
"The Hendrix boys are on fire, going 1-2 in the javelin," Olszowka said. "Clyde is getting healthy, which will be a big plus going into districts and throwing at home gives us a great chance to get them both through."
Steven Broadbent, Weston Hewlett, Luttrell and Schiermeier placed third in the boys 3,200-meter relay in 8:46.21.
Stahl ranked third in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.06.
Luttrell placed third in the boys 800-meter run in 2:03.38.
"Logan had a big PR in the 800, a nice breakthrough going into districts that we believe could lead to another second or two drop," Olszowka said.
Boston finished second in the boys 200-meter dash in 23.24.
"Landon had a huge day with a big breakthrough in the 400, a nice PR in the 200 and then anchoring our 1,600-meter relay," Olszowka said. "He’s among the hardest-working kids we’ve ever had, and that attitude has made the entire team better."
Obermark tied for third place in the girls high jump, clearing 1.45 meters.
Von Behren ran to third place in the girls 800-meter run in 2:28.22.
McGee ranked third in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.18.
William Amlong, Connor Peterson, Andrew Peterson and Bartlett ran to fourth place in the boys 800-meter relay in 1:38.86.
Kroeter placed fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.69.
Kaitlyn Frankenberg took fourth place in the girls discus with a throw of 30.19 meters.
Boston ranked fourth in the boys 400-meter dash in 52.53.
Broadbent ran fourth in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:44.41.
Isaac Burr finished fourth in the boys shot put at 12.19 meters and fifth in the discus at 32.3 meters.
Wheeler placed fifth in the girls 1,600-meter run in 6:01.95.
Obermark took fifth place in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.34.
Abbigail Grafrath ended fifth in the girls shot put at 10.05 meters.
The conference meet concludes the regular season for the Washington track team. Next up, Washington will host the Class 4 District 5 meet Saturday, May 13.
Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Vianney (boys only) and West Plains will be the visiting district teams.