Success started with the back row for the Washington Lady Jays Tuesday.
Washington Head Coach Olivia Strode credited her team’s serve receive for putting the team’s offense on solid footing en route to a 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13 win on the road at Pacific (3-4-1).
“Pacific was a really scrappy team in the last two sets of our game,” Strode said. “My serve receivers did not have an average of lower than 2.00, I believe that is why Pacific’s blockers weren’t able to stop my offense.”
The win was the fourth in a row for the Lady Jays after a season-opening loss to Marquette, leaving Washington with a 4-1 record.
The Lady Jays were able to put three hitters into double-digit kills, but the most effective striker on the floor was Pacific middle hitter Caroline Tomlinson.
“Caroline had the game of her life today,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “She was unstoppable in the middle. They couldn’t block her. Every time she swung, she got a kill. Unfortunately, our defense wasn’t there. Our blocks weren’t pressing at all and we couldn’t support her.”
Tomlinson posted 18 kills with two blocks, five digs and a .429 hitting percentage.
The teams largely broke even when Tomlinson was able to hold her position in the front row, but Washington made the most of its opportunities to build a lead when she rotated to the back row or off the floor.
“Tomlinson was an incredible force when swinging to my setter’s spot as it took out the setters on offense,” Strode said. “Outsides Jillian Huellinghoff and Madison Moore really racked up the kills out on their pin. I’m hoping this win will give us confidence going into our conference game against Liberty (Thursday night) as they are our reigning conference champs from the 2022 season.”
Huellinghoff put down a team high 14 kills for the Lady Jays. Madison Moore hit for 13 kills and Cierra Murrell terminated 11.
Others with kills included Mya Buhr (seven), Kiera Pelster (seven), Emily Chappius (two), Meredith Duncan (two), Abigail Gilliatt (one) and Kelsey Brueggemann (one).
Gilliatt passed for 25 assists. Olivia Zastrow turned in 19 assists, followed by Sydney Harbath with four and Pelster and Moore with one apiece.
Moore and Pelster logged six blocks apiece. Buhr posted four blocks, Duncan two, Huellinghoff one and Murrell one.
Harbath led the defense with 17 digs, followed by Murrell and Brueggemann with 13 apiece, Gilliatt for 11, Huellinghoff with eight, Moore with five, Zastrow with four, Buhr with three and Duncan with one.
Murrell served for four aces. Buhr tallied three aces and Brueggemann two.
For Pacific, Kaitlin Payne posted 13 kills with 27 digs, one block and one ace.
Baylee Moore logged seven kills, 14 digs and three blocks.
Ilana Reeder added eight kills with three blocks and one dig.
Kaitlyn Hanger ended with five kills and two blocks.
Paydin Todahl had one kill and five digs.
Miah Bonds contributed 23 assists and 14 digs.
Averi Parker passed for 21 assists and made nine digs.
Megan Langenbacher recorded 17 digs and four assists.
Looking down the barrel of a sweep after falling in the first two sets and trailing, 24-22, in the third set, Pacific found another level to push for four consecutive points and force a fourth set.
“Our energy wasn’t there at all in the first two sets and we finally got it to fight back in the third set, but then it just disappeared,” Brammeier said. “If they’d fought like they did in that third set, it would have been a totally different game.”
Washington went on the road for GAC Central play at Liberty Thursday and will play Saturday at the St. Francis Borgia Tournament, facing Parkway West, Westminster Christian Academy and Lutheran South in pool play.
Pacific hosted Lindbergh in a nonleague game Thursday and plays Saturday at the St. Charles West Tournament. The Lady Indians are in a pool with Duchesne, Ft. Zumwalt West and Troy.
