For three quarters, it looked as though Ft. Zumwalt North’s basketball Lady Panthers had Washington’s number.
However, the Lady Jays (7-14, 3-3) surged at the start of the final period to push Zumwalt North (3-18, 1-6) out of the driver’s seat and win on courtwarming night, 46-41.
Zumwalt North started the fourth quarter with a 31-27 advantage, but that was quickly erased by back-to-back-to-back baskets from Washington freshman Taylor Brown, giving Washington its first lead of the game.
Brown, who didn’t check into the game at all in the first half, scored a total of 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Jays outscored Zumwalt North, 19-10.
She also grabbed eight rebounds.
“(Those were) huge points and she’s just a freshman,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “She really did a nice job for us. We ended up with three kids in double figures. Two are freshman and one’s a sophomore.”
The teams ended the first quarter in a 7-7 tie, but the Lady Panthers built a 21-12 lead midway through the second period.
Washington trimmed into the lead with seven unanswered points to end the second quarter, but the Lady Panthers held onto a 21-19 halftime edge.
“We had a close one with North up there, and we were expecting a close one tonight,” Light said. “We changed up our defense just before the half and started guarding man-to-man. Our kids did a really good job with that. We changed things around and they didn’t get so many open looks.”
Sophomore Gabby Lindemann and freshman Elizabeth Reed tied for the team lead with 13 points apiece.
Lindemann ended with a double-double, adding 15 rebounds. She also made two steals and one block.
Reed grabbed five rebounds with two steals and one assist.
Allie Huddleston scored five points and posted 12 rebounds with one assist.
Abi Waters netted three points and grabbed five rebounds with four assists and one steal.
Olivia Reed added one point, three rebounds and three assists.
Ingrid Figas made four rebounds and one steal.
Sara Heggemann stole two and Joie Heien stole one.
Grace Landwehr made one rebound and one block.
Zumwalt North was led by 13 points from Kayley Judy.
Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Rihanna Blanchard (seven points), Abby Porter (six), Kylie Orf (six), Jerrica Moody (five), Gabby Starman (two) and Reagan Hannai (two).
The next scheduled game for the Lady Jays is Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt South, starting at 7 p.m.