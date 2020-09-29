Lady Jays golf concluded its league dual schedule with a win.
Washington finished 2-3 against GAC Central opponents after Tuesday’s 194-224 victory against Ft. Zumwalt East at St. Peters Golf Club.
Grace Bryson, Isabella Fitzgerald and Emily Molitor tied for medalist honors with a 48.
“At first glance at the team score and individual scores it seems we played pretty decently, however, the numbers lie a little on this one,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “St. Peter’s Golf Course is a par 34 and it’s a pretty short course. I don’t think we played our best golf last night. We had some girls double par some holes and they had not scored that high on holes all year.”
Mia Lanemann carded a 50 and Kyla Engemann a 51 to round out the Lady Jays’ total.
Washington played Borgia, Union and Lutheran St. Charles in a quad meet Thursday.
The Lady Jays will next see their conference foes in the GAC Championships Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. The tournament tees off at 8 a.m.