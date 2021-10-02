The Lady Jays scored a pair of nonconference wins Wednesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The Lady Jays shot a 215, beating Warrenton (247) and North Point (263).
North Point’s Grace Rogers was the individual medalist at 43.
Ella Martin led Washington with a 49.
“The lone bright spot was Ella Martin, who continues to play steady golf for us,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “It is fun to watch her get around the course as a freshman.”
Molly Buschmann and Kyla Engemann had the next lowest scores for the Lady Jays as both turned in a 55.
Emily Molitor shot a 56, followed by Aimee Hanratty (59) and Isabella Fitzgerald (61).
The Lady Jays’ Thursday tri meet against Pacific and St. James was rained out.
Wolf Hollow will host the GAC Championship Tournament Tuesday at 8 a.m.