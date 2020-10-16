The Lady Jays brought no shortage of firepower in Monday’s regular season finale.
Washington (19-5) wrapped up the schedule with a 13-1 home win against Union (3-14) at Lakeview Park.
The Lady Jays started with two runs in the bottom of the first before adding three runs in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth.
Union scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning and the game concluded after five frames.
“It’s always beneficial to play against tough teams before districts,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We approached the Washington game just like we approached the Rolla Tournament. It was our last regular season game to finalize everything. We didn’t play our best game and gave a lot of extra bases, but we have a focus for practice this evening so we can come out ready to play tomorrow. Hopefully we can put together all of the little pieces we have been working so hard on and grab a win.”
Senior Maddie Holtmeyer pitched the complete game for Washington, allowing one run on five hits and no walks. She recorded two strikeouts.
Lacy Monzyk led Washington’s hit parade with a double and two singles, scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Lexi Lewis, Holtmeyer and Allie Huddleston each had two hits.
Huddleston doubled and singled, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Lewis singled twice and scored a run.
Holtmeyer singled twice with an RBI.
Christine Gerling tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Taylor Brown doubled and drove in a run.
Emma Vodnansky singled and walked. She stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Myla Inman singled, sacrificed, stole a base and scored.
Denise Heggemann and Emily Bruckerhoff both singled and scored twice. Bruckerhoff also drew a walk.
Emma Riegel picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Abby Thwing led the Union offense with two of the Lady ’Cats’ five hits, both singles.
Hailey Earney doubled.
Anna Scanlon singled and scored.
Abby Gilbert singled.
Kieley DeWitt was credited with the RBI.
DeWitt started the game in the circle, allowing 11 runs, 10 earned, in three innings pitched. She surrendered 12 hits and two walks while striking out two.
Rylee Machelett closed the game for the Lady ’Cats. In one inning, she allowed two unearned runs on three hits.
Washington, the top seed in Class 5 District 2, hosts St. Joseph’s Academy (6-4) Wednesday in the first round of postseason play at 6 p.m.
Union is the No. 6 seed in Class 4 District 3. The Lady ’Cats play at No. 3 Pacific Wednesday at 4 p.m.