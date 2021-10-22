The softball Lady Jays will keep on dancing this season.
Washington (29-5) claimed its third district championship since 2016 Saturday at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex, knocking off the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 2, Rockwood Summit (28-3), 8-4.
The win avenges one of Washington’s previous losses, a 7-6 contest at the Webster Groves Tournament Sept. 15. Summit ended the regular season as the No.1 ranked team in Class 4 in the final Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.
“That’s a huge win,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “They were No. 1 in the state and obviously No. 1 in our district, so I knew it was going to be tough. But I also know with this team, if we show up and play our game, we can play with everyone.”
The Lady Jays, a handful of whom participate in a dance ritual to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire before each game, jumped out to an early lead by loading the bases in the first inning and scoring one run on Myla Inman’s sacrifice fly.
Inman had an even bigger fly left in her bat for her next trip to the plate, though, as she launched a two-run home run to center field. After a previous Washington score in the inning, that pushed the Lady Jays’ lead to 4-0.
“It definitely helped to go up, and then it really helped when Myla hit that home run,” King said. “That took a lot of pressure off. They were playing good and just kept the pedal to the metal.”
Inman has gone deep three times in the past two weeks, accumulating 18 of her 36 RBIs on the season in October.
“I’ve mostly just cleared my head and focused on having fun with the team,” Inman said. “Coming back into the dugout after hitting that home run with everyone circling around me — it really made me feel like I was part of the team.”
Summit got one run back on Camryn Kessler’s solo home in the bottom of the fourth.
From there, Washington pushed its advantage to 8-1 with two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.
Summit threatened in the seventh inning after a three-run Kyleigh Villarreal homer, but Washington ace Taylor Brown shut the door by sitting the next three batters down in order.
Brown tossed the complete game, striking out 12 and allowing four runs on six hits and a walk.
“I definitely was looking to throw first-pitch strikes and get ahead while I could, so it was easier the rest of the at-bat,” Brown said. “Myla’s home run set us ahead, and that really pushed us all to keep going and get loud and into it.”
Brown holds the program record for strikeouts in a season with 211 thus far.
She allowed just two home runs on the season prior to the two Summit hit Saturday.
“She’s the best pitcher in the state when she’s on,” King said. “I would take her over anybody when she’s on. That’s a lot of collegiate players (in Summit’s lineup), and they had about six or seven starting seniors. They thought they were going to win state, and Taylor came in and took care of them. They were going to hit some home runs because they are just good.”
Brown also moved one spot ahead of teammate Christine Gerling in the race for the program’s single-season hits record. Both players entered the district championship game tied for the record with 47 knocks on the season.
Brown added two singles to reach 49 hits on the year. She also walked twice.
Gerling singled, walked and scored to end the day with 48 hits.
In addition to her home run and sac fly, Inman also singled and stole a base.
Lacy Monzyk singled twice, walked and scored twice.
Emily Bruckerhoff and Grace Molitor both doubled.
Molitor also walked and scored three times.
Elizabeth Reed, Brown’s courtesy runner, stole a base and scored.
Washington next plays on the road Thursday at 5 p.m. in the state quarterfinals at Farmington (30-6).