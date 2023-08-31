From runners-up to champions.
Washington (3-0) took down the defending Class 3 state champions, Fatima (2-1) Saturday to win the gold bracket championship at the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic.
The Lady Jays, third in Class 4 last fall and the 2022 Class 4 state champions, finished second in the Sullivan Tournament last year to Helias.
“They put all the top eight teams in one bracket and it stacked the tournament for them, so we got to see the returning state champs in Fatima and played a really tough game against them,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We got to see all of the Class 3 teams from that district last year with Sullivan, Blair Oaks and Fatima and they knocked out all the bigger teams in the tournament before they got to us.”
Both the Lady Jays and Fatima scored once in the first inning Saturday. Washington added solo tallies in the third and fifth innings and the game concluded after six frames.
Taylor Brown was the winning pitcher. She tossed all six innings and allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Fatima leadoff batter Faith Jaegers started the game with a bang, clubbing a line drive home run to center field in the game’s first at-bat.
Washington junior Grace Molitor answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.
“We give up a home run on the second pitch of the game and she comes up in the bottom of the inning and does it all on her own to tie it back up again that quick,” Young said. “It’s a team effort with these girls and (different players stepping up each game).”
Molitor went 2-2 to lead the Washington bats, adding a double to go with her long ball. She also reached base a third time after being hit by a pitch.
Madisen Meyer doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara and Brown both singled twice. Guevara stole a base.
Kendall Nix doubled and drove in a run.
Christine Gerling singled, walked and scored.
Elizabeth Reed and Chloe Mueller each stole a base.
Ella Lause scored.
Brown, Monzyk and Molitor were all three named to the all-tournament team.
Taylor Baumhoer tossed 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on eight hits and four strikeouts.
Mia Kliethermes pitched 0.2 of a season and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.
Jaegers added a second hit, a single.
Elise Dickneite singled.
Washington played its first home softball game at the new Fields at South Point complex Monday and will begin Gateway Athletic Conference Central league play Tuesday at Holt at 4 p.m.
