Washington fans got their first look inside the redecorated Blue Jay Gym Tuesday.
The Lady Jays (2-0) made sure they broke in the new floor with a win, defeating Pacific (0-2) in the volleyball home opener, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.
“The girls were excited to play their first home game this season, which helped us start off strong,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said.
Pacific gained momentum during the second set.
“We had a pretty slow start, which cost us the first two sets,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten Fricke said. “We found some energy and were able to bounce back in the third set.”
Abby Redd knocked down a game high of 12 kills to lead the Lady Jays.
Ingrid Figas recorded nine kills, followed by Sophie Howell with eight; Hallie Giesike, six; Emma Duncan and Jackie Oetterer each with five; Jessie Tovo, four; and Maddi Ridder one.
“Abby Redd and Ingrid Figas, our middles, led our offense,” Meyer said. “They made smart choices and were aggressive with their attacks. It was great to get them involved early and often in our offense.”
Giesike made four blocks. Redd added three blocks and Figas two. Howell and Oetterer each contributed one block.
Oetterer passed around 37 assists. Josie Collier added one assist.
Figas served two aces. Collier and Josie Obermark each served an ace.
Libero Morgan Gratza led defensively with 26 digs.
Other dig totals included Oetterer, 17; Collier, 17; Obermark, 10; Sophie Nieder, eight; Duncan, six; Tovo, three; and Howell, three.
Julia Thomas and Annie Tomlinson tied for the Pacific kills lead with seven apiece.
Emma Parry made six digs; Brenna Moore, five; Erin Brooks, four; and Katherine Link, one.
Parry and Thomas had five blocks apiece. Tomlinson and Moore both blocked four. Lauren Langenbacher blocked one.
Alexis Haley turned in 17 assists. Langenbacher contributed five assists.
Pacific compiled 15 serving aces, led by four from Sophie Deusinger. Tomlinson, Haley and Kamryn Bukowsky all served three aces. Thomas and Haley Greer both finished with one ace.
Greer, the libero, turned in 15 digs.
“I thought she played a very consistent game and worked to adjust to Washington’s offense,” Fricke said.
Other dig totals included Bukowky, nine; Sophie Deusinger, eight; Tomlinson, six; Alexis Haley five; Langenbacher, two; and Moore, one.
The Lady Jays hosted Francis Howell North in league play Thursday and next play Saturday across town at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament.
Pacific went to Northwest Wednesday and Farmington Thursday. The Lady Indians are home Tuesday, hosting Cuba at 6:15 p.m.