Superstition did not derail the Lady Jays’ path to the consolation final in the first tournament of 2023.
Washington (6-4) picked up a victory over Herculaneum’s Lady Blackcats (5-5), 57-28, Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Lutheran South girls basketball tournament.
As a result, Washington will play Webster Groves Saturday at 1 p.m. with the consolation title on the line.
The Lady Jays led by a slim margin, 9-7, after one quarter.
However, a 14-0 run to open the second period sparked Washington to a 28-14 halftime advantage.
The Lady Jays carried a 46-18 edge at the end of the third quarter.
“We played really good team defense last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We held Herculaneum to three single-digit quarters and 28 points for the game. Gabby Lindemann took a charge and that really set the tone for us. I love it when the girls take charges.”
Cierra Murrell finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Olivia Reed tallied 14 points, including two triples during the decisive run at the start of the second quarter. She also grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and snagged a pair of steals.
“Cierra Murrell set the tone for us offensively with 15 points and finishing around the rim,” Meyer said. “Olivia Reed controlled the tempo from the point and did great facilitating the offense. We also had some good minutes from Alayna Royal and Hannah Obermark. Great team win.”
Lindemann netted eight points to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one block.
Elizabeth Reed picked up four points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Kendall Nix posted four points along with six rebounds.
Royal knocked through a triple to end with three points. She also passed for two assists.
Emily McCormack contributed three points.
Emma Briggs and Obermark each notched two points and two rebounds.
Kelsey Brueggemann added two points and one rebound.
Josie Kluesner grabbed one rebound.
Karisa Latcher made an assist.
Sydney Harbath snatched one steal.
Following Saturday’s conclusion of the tournament, the Lady Jays will be off until Thursday when they play a GAC Central road game at Ft. Zumwalt East at 6:30 p.m.