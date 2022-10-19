The Washington softball Lady Jays will have a round of home cooking in this year’s playoffs.
The team will play its final home game at Lakeview Park Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
Starting in 2023, the Lady Jays will have their own ballpark at the former South Point Elementary.
Washington has played a frantic schedule this season, going 32-3 while hoisting tournament championships at both the Seckman Tournament and the Suburban Softball Showdown.
The Lady Jays finished as the runner up to Helias in the Sullivan Tournament as well, at the start of the season.
This is the second time in recent seasons Cape Notre Dame has come to Washington for a state quarterfinal round. The Lady Bulldogs won at St. Francis Borgia, 15-9, in a Class 3 quarterfinal in 2017 on the way to a second place state finish.
In 2016, Notre Dame defeated Union in Cape Girardeau, 7-2, in a Class 3 quarterfinal game.
Cape Notre Dame enters this year’s matchup against the Lady Jays with a 26-4 record. Three of the team’s losses came at the Jefferson City Tournament in the middle of September to Fatima, Oakville and Farmington.
Farmington, the team the Lady Jays defeated in the state quarterfinal round last year, defeated Cape Notre Dame twice in the regular season, but couldn’t do it a third time in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament final.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Bulldogs ousted Farmington in the championship, 8-5.
Notre Dame was dangerous in the middle innings of that contest. After falling behind, 4-1, the Lady Bulldogs posted a pair of three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings and never looked back.
No. 3 hitter Ainsley Burnett, a 5-5 senior third baseman, powered the team in the district title game by swatting a pair of home runs, driving in five runs.
Ainsley Burnett and Kadi Dohogne both have six home runs on the season, followed by Hailey Burnett with five.
The Lady Bulldogs use a one-two punch in the pitching circle with an almost even division of labor between Halle Ressel (87 innings) and Hailey Burnett (76.2 innings).
Hailey Burnett has the superior earned run average of 1.09, compared to a 2.49 mark for Ressel.
Ressel has acquired an 11-3 record in the circle while Hailey Burnett is 12-1.
Both have strikeout rates lower than one per inning, meaning no matter which one pitches against Washington, the Lady Jays should have plenty of opportunities to put the ball in play and use their speed to put pressure on the Notre Dame defense.
That speed starts with juniors Maddie Guevara and Elizabeth Reed, both of whom have zoomed well past the pre-existing program record for steals in a season. Guevara has swiped 46 bases and Reed 39 on the year.
Guevara’s 46 steals rank in the top 20 of MSHSAA’s online record book for a single season.
The Lady Jays have staged their own home run chase this season with multiple players in the running for the program’s record, currently owned by sophomore Grace Molitor with her nine home runs of the year.
Junior Taylor Brown, who holds several other program hitting records as well as nearly all of the pitching records, is one back with eight home runs.
Senior Myla Inman has six home runs on the year.
Senior Emily Bruckerhoff, who set the previous program best mark with seven home runs during the team’s state championship run in 2021, has hit five home runs in 2022 and is also the program’s career home runs leader with 14.
Brown has a .477 batting average with a team-leading 52 hits, including 17 doubles and a new program record 58 runs batted in, eclipsing her mark of 42 in 2021.
Four more hits and three more doubles would give Brown new program highs for a season in both of those stats as well.
The Lady Jays are dynamic throughout the lineup with five hitters batting above .400 on the year — Reed (.487), Brown (.477), junior Christine Gerling (.435), Molitor (.409) and Guevara (.400).
Four more are hitting above .300 — junior Lacy Monzyk (.394), Inman (.367), senior Loren Thurmon (.351) and junior Kendall Nix (.304).
Wednesday’s winning team would advance to the state tournament in Springfield Oct. 27-28.
The winner would play either Helias (26-6) or Camdenton (24-8) in the semifinal round.
Other teams remaining in the playoffs include Incarnate Word Academy (11-20), Warrenton (15-8), McDonald County (23-9) and Kearney (23-8).