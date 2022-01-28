At Blue Jay Gym Friday, nobody was able to score more points than the Lady Jays.
One team did, however, match their point total as Washington and Lafayette both ended with 101.5 points to tie for the top score at the Iron Jay Tournament.
Kendra Bliss was a winner for the Lady Jays in her individual bracket, sweeping the competition at 120 pounds.
Other team scores at the event included Eureka (79), Rockwood Summit (77.5), Pattonville (50), Festus (45), Troy (35), Francis Howell (31), Francis Howell North (22), Pacific (13) and Orchard Farm (four).
Bliss turned in a 4-0 day for top honors in her division. She pinned Pattonville’s Kalie Vogel (1:55), Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (0:58) and Francis Howell’s Liv Gichuhi (1:40), as well as earning a 22-4 technical fall over Francis Howell North’s Arie Yauna Fullenwider.
Five Lady Jays ended second in their divisions — Nina Zimmermann (105), Julia Donnelly (110), Stella Secor (125), Annelise Obermark (135) and Brianna James (141).
Ava Griffey (115), Lindsay Sprung (130) and Maggie Ortmann (149) all placed third.
Kristin Sprung (159) finished sixth. Lindsey Mueller (100) represented the Lady Jays, but did not place in her division.
Zimmermann went 3-1, picking up wins over Festus’ Sarah Gazaway (8-0 major decision), Lafayette’s Ashlee Dakin (0:43) and Troy’s Madison Haney (3:52).
Donnelly won three of her four matches, pinning Eureka’s Cora Skaggs (3:20), Francis Howell’s Caroline Farris (3:04) and Pattonville’s Winter Lusk (1:28).
Only unbeaten state champion Faith Cole, of Lafayette, was able to defeat Donnelly, by pin in 1:52.
Secor went 2-1, gaining wins over Rockwood Summit’s Gracie Hampe (0:10) and Pattonville’s Makayla Gordon (14-13 decision).
It took another unbeaten wrestler, Festus’ Lauren Mills, to keep Secor from the top spot on the podium.
Obermark won four of her five matches, defeating Rockwood Summit’s Addie Wilhelm (3:00), Francis Howell’s Bailey Bridges (17-6 major decision), Lafayette’s Toby Goertz (3:01) and Troy’s Emma Forbes (1:18).
James went 1-1, pinning Eureka’s Amina Phillip (3:53) in the semifinals.
Griffey won two of her four matches, pinning both Lafayette’s Mera Flores (0:49) and Pattonville’s Natalie Henning (1:18).
Lindsay Sprung posted a 3-1 record, defeating Francis Howell’s Reagan Foushee (1:25), Francis Howell’s Jenna Smith (13-5 major decision) and Pattonville’s Jasmine Gordon (6-1 decision).
Ortmann went 2-2 with wins over Pattonville’s Israela Agnram (medical forfeit) and Eureka’s Reagan Wood (1:10).
The Lady Jays have a home dual meet Thursday, against Festus at 5 p.m.