The 2021-22 girls basketball season was another one of climbing up the conference standings for the Washington Lady Jays.
After a winless conference campaign in 2019-20, the Lady Jays moved up to fourth in the league last winter and end this year in a tie for second place.
At 6-4, the Lady Jays match the conference record of fellow runner-up Ft. Zumwalt East, trailing only the 10-0 conference champions, Ft. Zumwalt South.
Washington (13-13) concluded the regular season Friday with a 41-31 loss on the road at Francis Howell North (13-14, 5-5).
The result creates a season split between the two teams after Washington won the first meeting, 45-44, in overtime Dec. 10.
Washington, playing without two parts of its starting lineup this time around, trailed 8-6 after one quarter and 18-16 at the half.
The host Lady Knights remained in front, 30-22, after three quarters.
Elizabeth Reed scored 11 points for the Lady Jays, adding one rebound and one assist.
Taylor Brown finished with six points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
Cierra Murrell posted six points with four rebounds.
Kendall Nix scored three points, adding one rebound.
Abi Waters netted three points with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Ingrid Figas tallied two points, six assists and five rebounds.
Washington concluded its season overall Saturday in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament at Webster Groves, falling to Nerinx Hall in the quarterfinal round.