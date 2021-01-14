Boasting the top two wrestlers at 112 and 117 pounds, the Washington Lady Jays earned their way into the top three of the Gateway Athletic Conference Friday.
Washington advanced five wrestlers to the championship round in total, earning 158.5 points to finish third in the team standings at the conference championship tournament, hosted by Francis Howell North.
St. Charles finished first with 185 points, followed by Holt with 172.
Rounding out the top five were Ft. Zumwalt North (107) and Francis Howell Central (93).
Mia Reed (112 pounds) and Allison Meyer (117) both earned individual conference championships.
Reed won three times by pin against Ft. Zumwalt South’s Madeline Schulte (1:33), Troy’s Sarah Bergtholdt (2:56) and Ft. Zumwalt West’s Maddie Voegtlin (1:49).
Meyer, who is a perfect 21-0 on the season, started with a 21-5 technical fall over Francis Howell North’s Reese Dannegger. She then pinned Francis Howell Central’s Stevie Lupo (0:19) and St. Charles’ Hayley Newtown (1:03).
Kendra Bliss (122), McKenna Deckelman (127) and Paytin Welsh (235) all finished second.
Bliss received a bye in the semifinals where she pinned St. Charles’ Kiernan Sutton in 1:04.
Deckelman won twice by pin — in the quarterfinals against Avery Hellmann (Francis Howell Central, 0:19) and in the semifinals over Alyson Solimando (Ft. Zumwalt South, 5:47).
Welsh received a bye in the semifinals and pinned Ft. Zumwalt North’s McKenna Dydell (3:36).
Placing third were Julia Donnelly (107), Annelise Obermark (137) and Loren Thurmon (159).
Donnelly and Thurmon were both 2-1 on the day while Obermark’s tournament record was 2-2.
Lindsay Sprung (132) placed sixth in her division with a 1-2 record.
Also competing for the Lady Jays were Nina Zimmermann (102, 1-2), Shelby Whitacre (143, 1-2) and Kaylie Rieger (174, 1-2).
Next on the schedule is a conference triangular meet at Francis Howell North with Ft. Zumwalt East Wednesday at 5 p.m.