The aquatic Lady Jays scored one event win in Thursday’s trimeet at Pattonville.
Washington’s Ava Kauffeld swam to first place in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:12.61.
Timberland was the meet winner with 142 points. Pattonville was second with 112 and Washington third at 59.
“Both teams had some very fast swimmers, which helped push our girls to again improve their times,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “I’m proud of these girls. Three meets into the season and the entire team is recording PRs. Even though swimming against larger teams often means we don’t bring home the win, it gives us a higher level of competition to test our skills and better our standing in the race to state.
“Case in point, Ava Kauffeld bettered her standing in both the 200 IM and the 100 breast.”
The Lady Jays did not have a runner-up in an event. The following swimmers placed third:
• The 200 medley relay team of Kinsey Kamper, Kauffeld, Ellie Williams and Maddie Henderson (2:14.55).
• Henderson in the 200 freestyle (2:31.48) and 100 butterfly (1:27.57).
• Kauffeld in the 200 individual medley (2:25.69).
• Lexi Perriman in the 50 freestyle (31.16).
• Williams in the 100 freestyle (1:05.51).
• Henderson, Williams, Perriman and Kauffeld in the 400 freestyle relay (4:36.65).
Washington’s 200 freestyle relay team of Jacqueline Kluba, Cierra Loepker, Perriman and Darcy Koch placed fourth in 2:18.35.
The Lady Jays swam Monday versus Ft. Zumwalt North at the St. Peters Rec-Plex and will continue GAC Central competition Wednesday, back at the Rec-Plex against Ft. Zumwalt South.