The preseason went largely in the favor of the Washington volleyball team.
The Lady Jays hosted Rolla and Waynesville Tuesday in a preseason jamboree, sweeping Waynesville, 21-13, 21-11, and splitting with Rolla, 9-21, 23-22.
“Our defense was really strong and scrappy throughout our jamboree,” Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We were able to extend a lot of rallies and save a lot of points. Our girls also did a nice job at running a dynamic offense and getting everyone involved.”
Washington faltered in its third set of the night, but bounced back to top Rolla after the reset.
The first few contacts of each volley are where Moritz said her team most needs to make a step forward.
“Our focus coming away from the jamboree is on serving and serve receive,” Moritz said. “Our serving did not get the opponents out of system frequently enough. This made it a lot more challenging for our defense. Additionally, I believe we can always improve on serve receive to help out our offense.”
The Lady Jays bring back an experienced roster with six seniors and eight juniors on the varsity.
“As a setter, Abi (Gilliatt) did a great job running the offense while she was on the court,” Moritz said. “I love the competitive energy and leadership she brings to the court. Alex (Barks) was a strong force at the net and hit various shots. She had a great connection with the setters. Chloe (Holtmeyer) and Jessie (Tovo) both did a nice job at hitting various shots and getting kills for us, especially during key moments.”
Washington begins the regular season Friday in a 5:30 p.m. matchup at Marquette.
