With two golfers atop the standings, Wentzville Liberty claimed a GAC Central girls golf championship Tuesday.
Liberty won the conference tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club with a team score of 371, besting runner-up Ft. Zumwalt South (383) by eight strokes.
Washington placed third on its home course with a score of 396. Also competing were Ft. Zumwalt North (440), Ft. Zumwalt East (481) and Warrenton (530).
Liberty’s Kelly Karre was the top finisher at 84 strokes. Her teammate, Kyndall Stubblefield, shot a 88.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Sophia Welch placed third with a 91.
Senior Mia Lanemann led Washington, carding a 93 to place fourth overall.
Lady Jays Isabella Fitzgerald and Emily Molitor were two of four golfers to finish with 98 strokes. Fitzgerald placed seventh and Molitor 10th.
Rounding out the Washington scores were a 107 for Molly Buschmann, a 111 for Kyla Engemann and a 117 for Grace Bryson.
“After our matches last week our kids had to get back to work and focus on some things a little harder,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “During the conference tournament I felt like they all were able to do just that while playing. It wasn’t our best day, but we played much better individually as a group and as a team. They utilized what they worked on at practice while they played in the tournament. Overall we all took a step back in the right direction.”
Rounding out the top 12 individual golfers were Maggie Morrison (Zumwalt South, 97), Ava LaPosha (Zumwalt South, 97), Abby Hacker (Zumwalt South, 98), Liz Bigler (Zumwalt North, 98), Madalyn Breckenridge (Liberty, 99) and Sophie Chenot (Liberty, 100).