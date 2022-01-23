Six race wins propelled the Washington swimming Lady Jays to 86 points Tuesday at Westminster Christian Academy.
It also gave the team five new or improved state consideration times. Washington tied Lutheran St. Charles for second place in the triangular meet. Westminster turned in the top score of 143.
Washington won both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay in addition to three solo event victories.
Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ellie Williams and Maddy Henderson won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.18 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.28.
Kauffeld took the 50 freestyle in 26.74 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.05.
Ziegler won the 100 freestyle in 58.62 and the 100 backstroke in 1:11.72.
Williams placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:41.75.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Lexi Perriman, Cierra Loepker, Darcy Koch and Jacqueline Kluba placed fourth in 5:22.32.
Henderson placed fourth in both the 200 freestyle (2:32.38) and 100 butterfly (1:20.83).
Washington swam again Thursday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex against Ft. Zumwalt West.
The team is scheduled to take part in the MICDS Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.