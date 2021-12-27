The Lady Jays won half of the events Wednesday, but were unable to outpoint Ft. Zumwalt South in the final swimming dual of 2021.
The host Lady Bulldogs won the meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 99-79.
Washington earned six race wins on the night:
• Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ellie Williams and Maddie Henderson in the 200 medley relay (2:08.34) and 400 freestyle relay (4:24.39).
• Kauffeld in the 200 individual medley (2:26.52) and 100 freestyle (59.96).
• Henderson in the 50 freestyle (29.37) and 500 freestyle (6:50.01).
Washington’s 400 freestyle relay time and Kauffeld’s 100 freestyle time were both in the state consideration range.
Jacqueline Kluba was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke for the Lady Jays in 1:32.5. She also placed third in the 50 freestyle in 32.06.
The Lady Jays’ 200 freestyle relay team finished second in 2:16.07.