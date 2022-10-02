A win and a tie were enough to get Washington into the semifinals of the Hermann Invitational Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Jays (7-10-1) emerged as the second-place team in the Tuesday pool behind Hermann (14-7), which ran the table.
Hermann swept Lutheran North (3-13-1), 25-3, 25-3, Gateway Legacy Christian (7-3-2), 25-21, 25-19, and the Lady Jays, 25-10, 28-26.
Washington split with Gateway, 25-10, 23-25, and dominated Lutheran North, 25-3, 25-4.
Hermann and Washington joined the two teams advancing from the Monday pool, St. Francis Borgia and New Haven, in the bracket rounds Thursday night.
Washington played Borgia in the first semifinal match while New Haven took on Hermann in the second.
Gateway Legacy advanced to play Pacific for consolation.
Jillian Huellinghoff posted a team-leading 13 kills on the night and added one dig.
Chloe Holtmeyer recorded 10 kills, three aces and three digs.
Jessie Tovo notched 10 terminations and made 16 digs.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 27 assists, served four aces and picked up 10 digs.
Alexis Barks posted eight kills and one dig.
Madison Moore ended with seven kills and one dig.
Jora Weaver contributed six kills.
Sydney Harbath killed two and picked up seven digs.
Taylor Hoelscher and Meredith Duncan each made one kill. Hoelscher added 16 digs and four assists.
Olivia Zastrow made 19 assists and four digs.
Following the conclusion of the tournament Thursday, Washington jumps right back into the tournament waters, playing in a one-day tournament Saturday at Rolla.
