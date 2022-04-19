Scoring 194 points, the Capital City girls track team captured the team title Tuesday at the Don Olszowka Invitational Tuesday in Union.
Capital City scored nearly twice as many points as the second-place finisher, Washington, which ended at 100 points.
“We had several PRs throughout the day as well as season bests in our relays,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We were especially happy with the progress in our girls 400-meter relay team taking first place. We believe we have all the pieces — it is a matter of just getting them to come together.”
Owensville claimed third at 90 points with Union (70) and Sullivan (63) rounding out the top five.
Pacific scored 60.5 points while St. Clair was next at 49. Rounding out the field were Steelville (47), New Haven (20), St. Francis Borgia Regional (16) and St. James (8.5).
“Overall I was very happy with both our boys and our girls teams,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “This was the best competition we had seen yet in a meet this year, and we won several events, placed in many others — and far more athletes set season and personal best marks in their events.”
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker reported the 11 girls his team brought competed in the throws, triple jump and 800-meter relay.
“For years now I only bring our top athletes to the meet and save the rest of our team for the Cuba meet, which is mainly small schools and a better fit for most of my athletes,” Tucker said.
Events
• 100-meter dash — Capital City’s Kiara Strayhorn captured the event in 12.35. Capital City’s Tyrica Sterrett was second with Owensville’s Emma Daniels claiming third.
• 200-meter dash — Sterrett won in 27.56. Daniels was second with Washington’s Lexi Lewis taking third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel won in 1:05.37. Capital City’s Anastasia Koopman was second with Steelville’s Daylan Pryor taking third.
• 800-meter run — Owensville’s Ilene Limberg was the champion in 2:32.42. Capital City’s Yumia Robben took second with Union’s Kelsey Brake third.
• 1,600-meter run — Limberg was the winner in 5:40.46. Robben was second and Brake ended third.
• 3,200-meter run — Washington’s Leah Wheeler completed the eight laps the fastest, in 13:08.9. Capital City’s Sarah Kirby placed second while Steelville’s Audrey Turnbough was third.
“Really proud of the way Leah raced,” Mike Olszowka said. “We had a strategy before the gun went off but that changed very quickly seeing what the other kids in the race opened up with. She changed her race plan on the fly and stuck with it.”
• 100-meter high hurdles — Strayhorn was the winner in 14.3. Pacific’s Lexi Lay and Washington’s Ingrid Figas rounded out the top three.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Lay won with a time of 49.83. Figas ended second with St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler taking third.
• 400-meter relay — Washington’s team of Kelsee Crego, Denise Heggemann, Ella Kroeter and Lewis won in 53.33. Capital City and Union rounded out the top three.
• 800-meter relay — Owensville captured the title in 1:52.62. Running were Ella Gehlert, Alexis Kohrmann, Saylor Richardson and Daniels. Capital City and Pacific were next.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s foursome of Natalie Miner, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Brake and Abigail Spurgeon won in 4:28.23. Capital City took second with Steelville ending third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Owensville posted a time of 11:02.91 to win. Running were Limberg, Kya Weirich, Grace Abell and Lauren Kandlbinder. Washington was second with Capital City claiming third.
• Shot put — Michelyn Appiah of Capital City won at 11.85 meters (38-10.5). Capital City’s Shayla Stewart was second and Pacific’s Molly Prichard took third.
• Discus — Stewart flung the disc 33.82 meters (110-11) for the win. Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges and New Haven’s Katherine Holtmeyer were next.
“This season we have a group of girl throwers who are very competitive with the other schools in the area,” Tucker said. “Katy Holtmeyer, a freshmen finished third in the discus with a season-best throw and sophomore Aubri Meyer finished fifth in the shot.”
• Javelin — Capital City’s Kennedy Schanuth won with a top throw of 38.48 meters (126-3). Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott and Steelville’s Haylee Woodall rounded out the top three.
• High jump — Strayhorn beat Sullvan’s Abby Peterson for the title, clearing 1.67 meters (5-5.75). Capital City’s Haley Libbert took third.
• Long jump — Strayhorn also won the long jump, hitting the sand at 5.79 meters (19-0). St. Clair’s Vada Moore was second and Libbert landed third.
• Triple jump — Peterson claimed the top spot at 10.72 meters (35-2). Steelville’s Lauren Davis and Moore were next.
• Pole vault — Koopman was the winner, clearing 2.89 meters (9-5.75) under windy conditions to claim the crown. Union’s Miner and Washington’s Kroeter were second and third, respectively.
“For girls performances, two of our freshman, Mikaylan Sawicki and Abigail Spurgeon, had big days,” Union Head Coach Megan Hurt said. “Mikaylan is improving nicely in her new event, the 300 hurdles. She just started competing in the event last week and has consistently improved to medal at this meet Tuesday. Abby had several great 400 performances, running a 1:07 in both her open and 4x4 split. With the way she works, improvement should keep coming her way.”