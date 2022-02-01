The home team took the most points in Thursday’s girls swimming tri meet at Oakville.
With 140 points, the host Lady Tigers took the win against both Washington (82 points) and University City (50).
Washington swimmers were victorious in three events.
Ava Kauffeld, Ellie Wiliams, Maddie Henderson and Jacqueline Kluba combined to win the 200 medley relay.
Kauffeld was also the winner of the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
Event times and full results were not available at print deadline.
Washington swims again this coming Tuesday and Thursday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex for the Gateway Athletic Conference Championships.
The preliminary races will be held Tuesday and the finals Thursday. Both days of competition begin at 4 p.m.